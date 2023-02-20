Printed Signage Materials Market Size to Surpass $54+ Billion by 2028- Rise with Steller CAGR 4.1% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The printed signage materials market size is expected to grow from US$ 42.51 billion in 2022 to US$ 54.02 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Printed Signage Materials Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Paper and Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, and Others), Application (Posters, PoP Displays, Backlit Displays, Billboards' Banners, Flags and Backdrops, Vehicle/Fleet Graphics, and Others), and End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment, and Others).The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for printed signage from the retail sector and the growing awareness regarding the advantages of using printed signage in various industries.





Global Printed Signage Materials Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 42.51 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 54.02 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 177 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material, Application, and End-Use Industry Global Printed Signage Materials Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00029826/





Increasing Demand for Printed Signage from Retail Sector

Printed signages are used for brand marketing and product recognition in the retail sector. They are extensively used in the form of point-of-sale displays, banners, posters, backlit billboards, graphics, hoardings, and other display patterns and information boards for advertising products to attract customers and expand their knowledge about products. Two types of signage used in the retail sector are interior retail signage and exterior retail signage. Interior retail signage helps convince a customer to make a purchase and directs customers to specific locations in the store such as dressing rooms and restrooms. In the retail sector, exterior retail signage is used to create an up-to-date engaging invitation. There is a growing demand for interior retail signage and exterior retail signage to increase retail sales.

According to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), in the US, compared to June 2020, out-of-home (OOH) advertising and marketing revenue increased by 33.4% and reached over US$ 4.43 billion in 2021. Materials such as paper and paperboards, plastic, and metals are extensively used in manufacturing printed signage in the retail sector. Thus, the growing retail industry and the rising demand for printed signage from the retail sector drive the printed signage materials market growth.





Printed Signage Materials: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3A Composites GmbH, Avery Dennison Corp, IGEPA group GmbH & Co KG, Spandex AG, Lintec Europe (UK) Ltd, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Vink Holdings Ltd, Thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH, Antalis, and Inapa Investimentos Particip Gestao SA are among the key players operating in the global printed signage materials market. Market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also adopting strategies such as investments in research and development activities and launches of new products.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Printed Signage Materials Market

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted various economies across the world. The pandemic significantly hampered the growth of the printed signage materials market due to adverse effects on the growth of the sport, entertainment, retail, and other sectors. End users such as retailers, banking & financial institutions, and transportation facilities in Europe experienced several challenges amid the crisis, which refrained them from making significant investments in marketing operations.

However, various industries are regaining their pace, with the resolution of supply constraints that affected their operations during the peak period of the pandemic. Many printed signage manufacturers have shifted their focus on offering their products and services to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.





Printed Signage Materials Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the printed signage materials market is segmented into posters, PoP displays, backlit displays, billboards' banners, flags and backdrops, vehicle/fleet graphics, and others. The PoP displays segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Point-of-purchase (PoP) displays are physical displays placed in retail shops to advertise brands and products and encourage potential customers to make purchases. PoP displays serve as an advertising and marketing strategy by retail stores to promote specific merchandise and announce special offers to shoppers. Mostly, these displays are placed near checkout counters. Although a PoP display is not a marketing strategy to increase footfall in stores, it may help boost sales once customers enter stores, increase awareness of certain products, and inform the visitors about offers and deals.

Based on end-use industry, the printed signage materials market is segmented into BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and others. The retail segment held the largest market share in 2022. The retail industry is one of the major end-users of printed signage. Retail enterprises continuously focus on expanding their businesses by investing in advertising and marketing. Retail signage can include anything from posters, banners, and backdrops to pop-up displays and graphics.

In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global printed signage materials market. The major factor driving the market in the region is the strong growth of the retail, transportation, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The growth of these sectors is surging the demand for printed signage materials in the region. Printed signage is an affordable, flexible, and effective way to improve brand recognition. Furthermore, ad spending in the advertising market is projected to reach US$ 52.10 billion in Japan in 2023. The increasing spending on advertisements by various end-use industries in the region is propelling the demand for printed signage materials, driving the printed signage materials market growth.





Key Developments

In 2022, City Signs launched PVC free eco-banners range, TPO woven heavyweight banners. The company claims that the banners are made of 100% recyclable, durable, and eco-friendly material. It serves applications for signage printing in outdoor environment such as sports events, festivals, and promotional events.

In 2020, Gardiner Graphics Group Ltd launched 100% PVC-free wide format print media for Latex and UV printing. It is developed for wall applications for external signage and industrial label applications.

In 2020, 3A Composites GmbH acquired Elmer’s and EnCore foam-board division from Newell Brands. With this acquisition, the company is expanding its product offering to the display, graphic-arts, and framing markets.





