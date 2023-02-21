TierOne Streamlines Edge Infrastructure Management with the Release of Edge Authority™ 3.0
TierOne empowers CSPs and enterprises with TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0, a fully Configurable Infrastructure Management Solution for uCPE and Edge Devices.
TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0 offers a customer-centric solution that streamlines edge infrastructure management, creating opportunities for CSPs and enterprises to operate more efficiently.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As edge computing continues to grow, and new use cases emerge, managing the hardware infrastructure of edge devices can be a challenge. TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0 streamlines the management of multi-vendor Edge devices, providing functionalities including Zero Trust security, assurance visualization and edge automation functions. It supports the entire lifecycle of edge devices from Day 0 design, Day 1 deployment with Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) to Day 2+ operations.
Solution Overview:
• Incorporates the open standard OAuth for delegated authorization and Open ID Connect (OIDC) to add a standards-based authentication layer.
• Enables remote activation, reconfiguration and upgrading of UEFI and Firmware.
• Offers the ability to respond to a variety of operating conditions with service graphs.
• Leverages Open APIs (compliant with TMF specifications) and model-driven templates for seamless edge automation across any mix of vendors and network layers.
• Integrates with any Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture components from third-party vendors, allowing CSPs and enterprises to control and manage the lifecycle of their Virtual Network Functions (VNFs).
• Deploys, scales, and manages through Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
• Utilizes Kafka to publish updated edge inventory data and integrate external events and tasks to drive infrastructure automation processes.
• Includes pre-configured Open RAN and vRAN servers, as well as HPE ProLiant DL110, DL360, DL380.
Supporting Quotes
“TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0 offers a customer-centric solution that streamlines edge infrastructure management, creating opportunities for CSPs and enterprises to operate more efficiently,” said Kevin O’Keefe, VP of Product Management at TierOne OSS Technologies. “With a wide range of industry standards and components from our market-leading product portfolio, we’re extending our expertise in edge computing and hybrid networks to accelerate our customers’ 5G network transformation.”
For more information about TierOne Edge Authority™ Release 3.0 or to schedule a demo, please contact us.
About TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.
TierOne empowers communications service providers to modernize and automate their operations and business support systems, enabling rapid fulfillment and accurate assurance of enterprise customer services. With a standards-based ecosystem and intelligent business automation approach powered by patented technologies, TierOne helps CSPs achieve significant reductions in risk and cost. The company's customers include Fortune 500 companies and more from around the globe.
