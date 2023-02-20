Adult Diaper Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 27.8 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 7.2% | IMARC Group
The adult diaper market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, especially among the geriatric populationBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adult Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global adult diaper market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2028.
Year considered to estimate the market size:
• Base year of the analysis: 2022
• Historical period: 2017-2022
• Forecast period: 2023-2028
An adult diaper is a type of underwear that is worn by adults suffering from various conditions such as mobility impairment, severe diarrhea, dementia and incontinence. These diapers are made from a thick piece of soft paper or cloth and can be fastened around the waist. Adult diapers are generally used to defecate and urinate without using a toilet as the material absorbs the waste products and prevents the soiling of outer clothing. They can also be changed easily in less time, after use, regardless of the place and condition. Nowadays, adult diapers are available in the form of underpants and pads or incontinence pads, as per the comfort or requirement of the user.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adult-diaper-market/requestsample
Global Adult Diaper Market Trends:
The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, especially among the geriatric population. Patients suffering from acute illnesses require assistance and thus make use of diapers, which aids in preventing leakage and provides comfort. In addition to this, adult diapers are gaining preference for non-medical purposes among divers during deep-sea diving, pilots during long flights, and workers at manufacturing sites. Moreover, the growing concern among individuals about their personal hygiene has encouraged manufacturers to introduce adult diapers that provide convenience, safety and less irritation. Furthermore, several technological advancements have also prompted them to develop diapers with gel-like polymer bead core that provides enhanced retention and fluid absorption capacity. Besides this, with the rising internet penetration, manufacturers are also taking initiatives to promote their products effectively and make them easily available across various online retail platforms.
Adult Diaper Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the adult diaper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these Key Players Include:
• Unicharm Corporation
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.
• Paul Hartmann AG
• Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the adult diaper market on the basis of fuel type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Adult Pad Type Diaper
• Adult Flat Type Diaper
• Adult Pant Type Diaper
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Pharmacies
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=940&flag=E
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
• India Soft Skills Training Market
• Vehicle Recycling Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here