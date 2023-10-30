New to The Street Announces TV Line Up, Featuring Four Corporate Guests, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, February 20, 2023, 10:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street is airing its nationally syndicated TV show on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10:30 PM.



New to The Street’s 440th episode features the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Social Media Blockchain – SoMee Global, Inc.’s ("SoMee") (CRYPTO: $SOMEE) (CRYPTO: $SAT) SoMee.Social interview with Dallas Collier, Director of Marketing.

2). Water Company- OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO, and Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President and Co-Creator of Water On Demand™.

3). Labor Relations - Greer Consulting, Inc.'s ("GCI") interview with Jason Greer, Founder/CEO.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode #440

On tonight’s show, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange studio, talks with Dallas Collier, Director of Marketing at SoMee Global, Inc. ("SoMee") (CRYPTO: $SOMEE) (CRYPTO: $SAT) . SoMee's revolutionary social media platform, SoMee.Social , gives end-users complete control of their social media postings; controlling their data, maintaining their voice, and monetizing content and activities. The platform is censorship-resistant and content creations can earn reward payouts in crypto and cash. Dallas talks about how he became the Director of Marketing of SoMee. Before his current role, Dallas was the Director of Communications, where he maintained communication interactions with SoMee's user community about operational and platform ongoings. Dallas approached the Company's CEO, Christopher Kramer, with his ideas on improving the user experience on the platform. Now, as the Director of Marketing, Dallas works tirelessly with all the team members at SoMee to create and develop strategies to enhance the user experience and increase user participation on SoMee.Social. The Company had a great 2021 operational year with approximately $2M in revenues, but a problem occurred. The user demand was so great that the blockchain could not sustain itself. The Company developers updated the blockchain, and now in 2023, more end-users are joining the platform. SoMee.Social gives a Web 2.0 feeling on Web 3.0 blockchain ledger platform. Developers and end-users alike can monetize content and make money from posts. With control over data, end-user monetized content with native tokens, which can be converted into Ethereum and sold. The platform offers affiliate programs and premium content subscriptions that have enhanced features. Anyone can download the SoMee.Social app on iOS and Android . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SoMee - https://go.somee.social/ .

Tonight from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Riggs Eckelberry , Chief Executive Officer of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN), talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. OriginClear, Inc. is in the business of creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Jane asked Riggs about the recent train derailment of toxic substances in East Palestine, OH, and the city residence concerns about poisonous drinking water. Riggs informs viewers that OriginClear’s Modular Water Systems™ and Water On Demand™ can deliver an immediate on-site solution for water delivery, treatments, and recycling, a quick solution not reliant on a municipalities water system. Most municipal controlled water infrastructures throughout the USA are old and dilapidated with much-needed repairs. Overall, the US infrastructure is decades old, including the water municipalities' delivery and treatment centers. OCLN’s Modular Water System is an on-site portable container that can treat water efficiently and inexpensively for immediate use. A customer can have an immediate solution for water needs without the expensive bill associated with government-controlled municipal systems. The Company’s Water-on-Demand gives customers per gallon cost in the delivery of water on-site, available immediately, and not supplied by a municipality. As a Water-as-a Service provider, OriginClear can offer an end-user a sustainable alternative to outdated municipal systems. The US needs to change its understanding of water conservation, whereas only about 1% of water is recycled compared to Israel, which recycles about 90%. Recycling water using OriginClear's Clean Water Innovation Hub reduces cost and provides a sustainable outcome for water conservation needs. Investors can get involved through the Company’s public listed shares that trade under symbol OTC: OCLN. And upon the US SEC regulatory approval on a Reg. A Offering, non-accredited investors can make a direct investment. Riggs tells viewers to go to the Company’s website and click the “Green” button to learn more about investment offering. OriginClear’s mission is to disrupt the monopoly-controlled water industries with new and exciting innovations; the Company’s value proposition is compelling. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ .

On tonight’s show, Jason Greer, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Greer Consulting, Inc. ("GCI"), talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Greer Consulting, Inc. is an employee relations and diversity management consulting firm that works with companies and organizations to address challenges in the workplace. Jason, a former board agent with the National Labor Relations Board , decided to take his experiences in labor negotiations and create a proactive platform to benefit employers and employees. Using GCI's proprietary "Target Tension Index," Jason and his team can look at quantitative data of a company's organization that can determine potential employee/employer "HOT" spots. Jason can proactively develop comprehensive plans for employers to effectively communicate with employees, eliminating possible employee arguments, strikes, and walkouts. Many entities are dealing with unionization issues due to employers not giving more care and respect to their workers. Workers want that respect and wages which reflect their contributions to a business. The US workforce is tired and stressed, and recent technology industry layoffs have added to workers' anxieties. Jason has saved companies millions of dollars by creating approaches for clients to handle employee relations issues, possibly eliminating a union threat and bolstering employee retention rates. GCI's team gets an employer ahead of employee discontent issues and provides workable solutions which benefit both the employer and its employees. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Greer Consulting, Inc . - https://hiregci.com/ .

Tonight New to the Street re-airs its "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana talks with Alain about Morgan Stanley, a larger financial institution, fining their employees up to $1M for using WhatsApp messenger to communicate with clients. Alain explains that last year the US Government fined financial institutions almost $2B for using open-source platform messaging apps for communicating with clients and sending private financial details. Most likely, the higher an employee status is at Morgan Stanley, the higher the fines. Employees know better than to use a non-secure platform to send and communicate sensitive details amongst themselves and their clients. Open platforms like Signal and WhatsApp have limited cybersecurity features and always ask for phone numbers when downloading the app. Hackers use phone numbers as the entry source for cybersecurity breaches on devices. Most people prefer text messaging platforms to email and direct phone calls. SekurMessenger is the solution, with a closed-loop encryption product protected through the Company's HeliX Technology platform. And the product offers an archiving feature required for a certain period of years for financial institutions to store and save e-communication records. Even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber , their related communications are encrypted, too. The "Chat-by-Invite" is available in many countries, offering end-users a secure SMS text platform. The Company, its employees, and all its products/services focus on a culture of privacy and security. The Company owns and maintains its data servers in Switzerland , a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Sekur never uses 3rd parties, never mines/sell data, and has no request for phone numbers. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings on monthly and yearly service plans. Yearly- subscribers get the first two months free, and with the promo code, a subscriber is saving even more. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?" The interview is an updated segment that aired on February 6, 2023.

About SoMee Global, Inc. ("SoMee") (CRYPTO: $SOMEE) (CRYPTO: $SAT) :

SoMee Global, Inc.'s (“SoMee”) (CRYPTO: $SOMEE) (CRYPTO: $SAT) social media platform, SoMee.Social is a full-featured social media experience with an engagement protocol built for creators and their audience. The platform provides a censorship-resistance platform where anyone can control data, maintain their voice, and monetize content and activity on social media. The platform has been hailed as a game-changer, rewarding users for their time spent on social media through native tokens. And the platform is built to incentivize users to share content and interact with their peers to provide a more rewarding and engaging social media experience - https://go.somee.social/ .

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) provides a private, clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That's good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™ , is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in on-site, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. The Company has weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

About Greer Consulting, Inc. (“GCI”) :

Greer Consulting, Inc. (“GCI”) is a labor relation and diversity management-consulting firm that works with client organizations and leaders to address challenges and solve problems caused by the complexities in the workforce. GCI has over 30 years of business leadership experience that leverages through collaborations with its client partners to develop solutions to the dilemmas that organizations face in today’s marketplace. While leaning on both GCI’s experiences with past clients and the unique needs of the client at hand, each receives the full benefit of GCI’s brand, whose authenticity is born out of our emphasis on creating, restoring, and maintaining harmony in the workplace. GCI created a successful approach to labor relations and workforce diversity management. The GCI team-building approach advocates addressing problems that typically lead to dissatisfaction by strengthening the bond between employers and their employees to maximize a culture of management excellence - https://hiregci.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

