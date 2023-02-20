Veterinary Endoscopes Revenue to Cross USD 478.84 million by 2027 says, The Insight Partners

The veterinary endoscopes market is projected to reach US$ 478.84 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Veterinary Endoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application, Procedure End User and Geography. The global veterinary endoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 478.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027. The market is likely to grow due to increasing pet animal’s population, growing training programs for endoscopic diagnosis and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases over the forecasted years. In addition, the growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004198/

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, used to visualize and operate internal organs within animal body. This procedure is performed with the help of a small flexible tube known as an endoscope. This tube is attached with a camera, enabling clear view of the organ to be diagnosed. Based upon the area to be examined, various types of scopes are available.

The global veterinary endoscopes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, procedures and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as capsule endoscopes, flexible endoscopes and rigid endoscopes. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as diagnostic and surgical. Based on procedure the market is classified as bronchoscopy, cystoscopy, gastrointestinal, laparoscopy, otoscopy, and other procedure types. And on the basis of end user the market is divided into veterinary clinic, veterinary hospitals and other end users

Major players operating in the veterinary endoscopes market, Olympus Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Harvard Apparatus, Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd., Infiniti Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and Welch Allyn among others.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004198

The report segments the global veterinary endoscopes market as follows:

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Product Type

• Capsule Endoscopes

• Flexible Endoscopes

• Rigid Endoscopes

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Application

• Diagnostic

• Surgical

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Procedure

• Bronchoscopy

• Cystoscopy

• Gastrointestinal

• Laparoscopy

• Otoscopy

• Other Procedure Types

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By End User

• Veterinary Clinic,

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Other End Users

Get a Full Report Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004198/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10379

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Healthcare, Media, and Telecommunication.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, Systems, products, and services etc., which helps our clients to gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

