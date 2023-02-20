Underground Donut Tour Launches in Times Square

The World's Best Donut Tour is launching their 3rd tour in the Big Apple

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next New York City tour in Times Square. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, Canada, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin and now adding another tour to our roster, this time in the center of it all, Times Square. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

"Our current tour in Chelsea and Greenwich Village has really taken off in the last few years, and our Brooklyn tour has really started to show some momentum lately, so we thought it was time for another tour in New York City. This time, we started looking right in the heart of Manhattan, Times Square. The donut shops we've picked are absolutely fantastic including such mainstays as Angelina's and Oh Mochi along with a few surprises we think our guests are going to love", said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the most interesting donut shops in and around Times Square – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. The tour primarily takes place in the neighborhood surrounding Times Square and highlights some of the historical architecture, theaters, restaurants and culture of the surrounding area.

"We're really excited to launch this tour. It's right in my neighborhood and I think our guests are going to absolutely love it", said Jenny Saldana, New York's manager for the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run

Tours start today, February 20th, and run year-round. Tours will run 7 days a week with numerous times a day. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

