A New Space for ‘Camaraderie and Bonding’

The dozens of students and alums who assembled on Fraternity Row on Saturday morning, proudly sporting the colors of historically African American and other multicultural fraternities and sororities, exemplified the spirit of the neighborhood’s latest addition.

A dedication ceremony officially marked the opening of the Agora, which roughly translates to “gathering place” in ancient Greek. Located at #4 Fraternity Row, it serves as a nonresidential facility for undergraduate members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) to host meetings, programs and other events.

“Across the nation and in higher education, we are still working to repair and reconstruct systems that historically left out some of our friends, family and peers,” University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines said at the event. “I’m proud that with the Agora, we are establishing a space for communities of color on Fraternity and Sorority Row and further embedding the strength and vibrancy of our diversity into the fabric of our campus.”

When UMD built houses on Fraternity Row in the 1950s and ‘60s, Baltimore Avenue acted as a “literal divide” between historically white fraternities and sororities and cultural interest organizations, said Matt Supple, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life. Racism and discriminatory membership practices exacerbated that divide.