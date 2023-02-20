Submit Release
Mongolian Lunar New Year

To all those observing Tsagaan Sar, the Mongolian Lunar New Year, I wish you good health, peace, and good fortune.

The United States is proud to count Mongolia as a close friend, strategic partner, and “third neighbor,” and we look forward to deepening ties between the American and Mongolian people in the year to come.

To all those celebrating in Mongolia, the United States, and around the world, we hope the Year of the Rabbit will bring greater security, prosperity, and opportunity for all.

Happy Tsagaan Sar!

