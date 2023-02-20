Global Green Ammonia Market Size - Forecasts to 2028
Siemens Energy, Man Energy Solutions, ThyssenKrupp AG, Nel ASA, ITM Power, Green Hydrogen Systems, McPhy Energy S.A., Electrochaea, Hydrogenics, and Starfire Energy among others, are some of the key players in the global green ammonia market.
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Green Ammonia Market is expected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 18.1 billion by 2028, to grow at a CAGR of 73.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
- As per the technology outlook, the alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green ammonia market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-use application outlook, the transportation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green ammonia market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
Global Green Ammonia Market - Forecast to 2028
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)
- Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis
- Solid Oxide Electrolysis
End-Use Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Transportation
- Power Generation
- Industrial Feedstock
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
