Double Glazing Glass Market Size Worth $22.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.8%: AMR

Rising demand for double-glazing glass in windows and door and façade applications, increase in demand for double-glazing glass in the construction & infrastructure sector due to its improved energy-saving performance, rising R&D activities, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and an increase in building and construction in emerging economies drive the growth of the global double glazing glass market. Region-wise, Europe is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global double glazing glass market generated $11.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $22.3 Billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 533 Segments Covered Thickness, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Drivers





Rising demand for double-glazing glass in windows and door and façade applications Increase in demand for double-glazing glass in the construction & infrastructure sector due to its improved energy-saving performance Benefits offered by double glazing glass such as increased security, reduced noise transmission, protection from UV, upgraded energy efficiency and improved thermal & acoustic properties Opportunities Increase in building and construction in emerging economies and more stringent government regulations Rising R&D activities Technological advancements in manufacturing processes Restraints A lack of awareness and knowledge regarding the benefits of double glazing glass among consumers



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the double glazing glass market due to less demand from the construction and infrastructure sector. This is owing to the disruption in the supply chain, leading to delay in the arrival of raw materials, disrupted financial flows, and growing absenteeism among the workforce on the production line.

This compelled construction & infrastructure companies to operate at zero or partial capacities. Europe and North America were the most severely affected regions during the pandemic.

However, the market has recovered post the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global double glazing glass market based on thickness, application, end-use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on thickness, the more than 12mm segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global double glazing glass market and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also studies the less than 10mm and 10mm to 12mm segments.

In terms of application, the window and door segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global double glazing glass market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 6.9% through 2031. The report also studies the façade segment.

In terms of end-use industry, the residential segment captured the largest market share of more than two-fifths of the global double glazing glass market in 2021 and is expected to show a noteworthy revenue growth during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2031. The report also studies the commercial and industrial segments.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global double glazing glass market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2031. The same market would manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global double glazing glass market analyzed in the research include Abbey Glass, CN Glass Limited, Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co., Ltd., TAMCO Gulf Ltd., Metro Performance Glass, Glass & Glazing Systems Pvt. Ltd., Royal Tough Glass Works, Chevron Glass Pty. Ltd., Clayton Glass Ltd., and Weather beater Windows.

The report analyzes these key players of the global double glazing glass market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

