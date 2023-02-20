Genetic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market to Surpass US$ 720.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global genetic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 560.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Genetic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market:

Increasing approval of generic drugs by regulatory bodies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration medication for Duaklir Pressair, treatment for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Aclidinium bromide, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), and formoterol fumarate, a long-acting beta agonist (LABA), are combined in Duaklir Pressair as a fixed-dose medication. Using a pre-loaded, breath-activated Pressair multi-dose inhaler, it is given twice day.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global genetic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence chronic obstructive pulmonary disease For instance, according to American Lung Association, in 2018, 9.0 million adults, or 3.6% of those aged 18 or older, had chronic bronchitis. In 2018, 16.4 million people, or 6.6% of adults, reported a diagnosis of any type of COPD (chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or COPD).

Among distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and increasing surgeries for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. For instance, according to the data published by the Center For Disease Control And Prevention, the global prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was 10·3% in 2019, accounting for 391·9 million cases among people aged 30–79 years. Age-adjusted death rates for COPD were significantly lower in 2019 compared with 1999 among U.S. men (57.0 per 100,000 in 1999 and 40.5 per 100,000 in 2019) and among U.S. women (35.3 per 100,000 in 1999 and 34.3 per 100,000 in 2019).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global genetic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market include GSK Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Merck (Sigma-Aldrich), Dey Pharma, Grifols, S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Kamada Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LFB SA, Abeona Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Kedrion S.p.A., and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Genetic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Drug Class: Bronchodilators Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors Steroids Antibiotics Others

Global Genetic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Nasal

Global Genetic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Genetic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Region: North America

By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



