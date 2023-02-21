Against All Odds: Soweto Businesswoman Is Awarded for Turning Retrenchment Into a Success Story
A woman changed her status from unemployed to employer using Tools for Life and was recently awarded for bringing hope and community development to the youth.
After losing her successful dream job due to the deadly pandemic, Irene Moemise, a Soweto, Meadowlands woman, beat all odds to change her status from unemployed to an employer using powerful community development skills known as the Tools for Life, and recently she was awarded by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for bringing hope and community development to the youth of Meadowlands.
Despite being highly qualified for most jobs, Ms. Moemise had it all, even a Master’s degree in her field, but still job security is never guaranteed in South Africa. Deeply concerned by her new life and what was ahead – or not-, she searched for solutions and she found the Tools for Life, a powerful leadership and community skills development program.
Ms. Moemise Irene found success after starting a bakery known as Le’Bakery using these Tools For Life in her community in Soweto, Meadowlands, after losing her job, she had to learn how to survive and achieve sustainability as a new entrepreneur.
“I grew up as a typical township girl and I had the sole goal of improving the lives of my family. I managed to get a good education, I have a degree, masters and honors and I was very privileged to grow in my job until the pandemic hit and I was retrenched. I had no idea what to do, I was devastated but I knew that if I didn’t act soon I would suffer greatly in future” said Ms. Moemise.
“I got introduced to the Tools for Life program and that was exactly what I needed. It gave me a sense of direction on what to do next”, added Ms. Moemise.
Convinced that she had found a real practical way to get herself out of unemployment she trained on the Tools For Life dedicatedly. This proved to be so successful that Ms. Moemise used the skills she learned to change her status from employee to employer by opening a very successful bakery in the community of Meadowlands that has been growing ever since. She now uses her knowledge to train the youth and this is something she is very proud of.
According to Ms. Moemise, the Tools for Life are very suitable in bringing social economic development and real social change. “Small businesses form a key part of the value chain of any community and are a key target of community development. If many local businesses were introduced to this program, we will have a very strong kasi economy” continued Ms. Moemise.
“These tools for life really changed my life and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. They have changed the way I do things, they have made me more passionate and involved in my community and I am convinced that I am going to use them to improve my community”, said Ms. Moemise.
The “Tools for life” skills development program is delivered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and is applicable to all members of society. They host a variety of free seminars for communities and have trained thousands and thousands from their headquarters in Castle Kyalami on this effective program written by renowned humanitarian Mr. L. Ron Hubbard. They cover soft skills training ranging from Communications, conflict resolution, ethics and integrity, self-confidence, and more.
