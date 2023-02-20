Red Nucleus ("RN") Acquires Human Element Solutions, LLC ("element H")

Red Nucleus expands service offerings with acquisition of first-rate provider of creative content and experiences for life sciences.

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RN, a premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory, medical communications, and market access and commercialization services exclusively for the life sciences industry, announced that it has acquired element H, a leading content engagement provider of meetings, events, creative communications, training, and production services for biotech and pharmaceutical teams with extensive experience supporting oncology, rare disease, and specialty therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2014, element H connects audiences with content through human engagement, where live events, video, digital content, and creative design solutions drive performance and communications. The element H team adds industry veterans specializing in meeting and event production, digital and content strategy, creative design, instructional design, and content development, which brings both new clients and services to the combined business. Now element H will join RN's learning and development (L&D) business unit.

Todd Herman, element H co-founder, adds, "In the spirit of continuing to meet the evolving needs of our clients, we look forward to combining unparalleled scientific and medical expertise at RN, with our existing capabilities, to better serve our clients. We are so excited to join the Red Nucleus family."

"Our focus on the human element, connecting people with content in the most engaging and effective manner possible, and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to our clients will remain unchanged; however, our ability to provide our clients with additional service offerings will expand significantly," element H co-founder Nate Johns adds.

Mike Ballas, RN Global President, L&D, states, "We continue to add best-in-class services for our life sciences clients. A compelling addition to the RN family, element H will provide creative and innovative approaches to modernized learning to include our live meeting experiences, workshops, and launch excellence programs."

"Our clients deserve the best, and when it comes to event and meeting management and production, element H's reputation is stellar. We're pleased to welcome them into the Red Nucleus family and leverage their creative talents to further support our clients' needs from molecule to market," said RN CEO Ian Kelly.

The transaction closed in February 2023.

About Red Nucleus

We are a global strategic partner with decades of experience across the entire life sciences product life cycle. We excel in providing our clients unique insights and efficiencies to support their journey to improve health outcomes and ultimately the quality of people's lives. Our "red thread" weaves together a full suite of products and services from advisory, scientific, market access, medical communications, and learning and development that leads our life sciences clients to accelerated transformational success.

