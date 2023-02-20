Specscart : Revolutionising Eyewear Retail Through Tech & Innovation.

Specscart is an eyewear retailer taking the eyewear industry by storm through tech and innovation.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specscart is an eyewear retailer taking the eyewear industry by storm through tech and innovation.

Specscart aims to transform people’s perception of glasses from being just an instrument of sight correction to a fast fashion accessory that is sustainably produced, retails at a fair price and is a true joy to wear. The company is achieving its mission through small but powerful steps such as 7 day free home trial service with lens testing, free eye tests for all, a new innovative retail setup, a revolutionary e-marketplace and of course their next day delivery on prescription glasses.

How It Began

Sid Sethi the founder of Specscart launched the company whilst he was studying at The University of Manchester in 2017.

Right before his 2nd semester exam, Sid broke his last pair of glasses. In the search of an urgent need for spectacles, he went to Manchester city centre to every multiple and independent optical retailer and found that an average pair would cost him around £150-£200. The price was unaffordable for the young student. To add to his distress, Sid found the constant up-selling of the shop staff an annoyance that ruined his experience. Despite this, he ended up buying the glasses to pass his examination but received the glasses 2 weeks later.This event was extremely important in Sid’s life. While further researching about the Monopolistic eyewear industry run by two giants that controlled the global market by controlling the high prices and low innovation, Sid decided to change the traditional way of buying/selling spectacles and started working on Specscart's website to sell glasses online. The mission remained to change the way people perceive eyeglasses by making glasses into a fast-fashion yet sustainable accessory that will be a true joy to wear. With no initial investment, the startup took a turn in the beginning and was awarded The Albert Gubay Awards, which kickstarted the business with a grant of £5000 and a 2-year rent-free shop in Walkden Town Centre.

This Manchester born venture has grown from 0 to £2M in 4 years from its inception. From a one man show to a hard-working team of 18 members spread across 3 stores and a production lab, the startup’s revenue has been growing 2x year on year. During the last year, 35% of the startup's e-commerce sales came from the sale of non-prescription glasses. This goes to show that the brand is keeping its fashion game strong, offering a wide range of stylish, on-trend and quality affordable glasses and sunglasses. Home to three fast emerging eyewear brands Tom Archer, Marc Fabien and Actics, Specscart is on its way to becoming the go-to outlet for all or any eyewear needs.

Specscart is out to make buying eyewear an easy, stress-free, and enjoyable experience for everyone. With a prominent offline presence in Manchester City with 3 stores and counting the company has a solid online presence that offers worldwide shipping. Specscart has become the peoples champion with its swift yet personalised customer experience.

Achievements

A big winner amongst Specscart’s offerings has emerged to be the free home trial. The try at home 2.0 was rolled out by the company in the last quarter of 2022 and since then they have seen 3x growth in home trials which has led to increased conversion and overall growth. The unique home trial 2.0 includes four glasses, three lenses and a laser for testing the coatings on lenses, all free and yours to try out for 7 days! This is one of a kind available in the UK at present.

We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality eyewear, regardless of their budget, and we are committed to making that a reality. With Specscart, customers can find the perfect pair of glasses or sunglasses to suit their individual style, at a price that won't break the bank.

Next Steps

In the next 3 years, Specscart plans to reach £16M yearly turnover and expand nationwide by opening 10 new retail stores in the UK and make a mark overseas with the launch of Specscart Canada.

For more information, please visit https://specscart.co.uk