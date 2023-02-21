Datacenters Market Projected to Value US$ 554.432 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% During 2023-2033 | PMR

Datacenters Market

Global Market Study on Datacenters: Healthcare Sector to Account for Huge Demand through 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the market value of datacenters was US$ 202.61 Billion. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟓𝟒.𝟒𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑 𝐞𝐧𝐝 and The global Datacenters Market is estimated to 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝟗.𝟖% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 through 2033.

Demand for datacenters market in India is projected to rise at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. North America datacenters market held the dominant market share of 28.8% in 2022. Datacenters are places where there are lots of computers, servers, and other network-connected devices like modems and routers. These facilities are used for a variety of reasons that need the storage of information, the processing of data, and the provision of necessary resources to the end users by a number of diverse businesses, institutions, or a single entity.

The datacenters market refers to the industry that provides data storage, processing, and management services to businesses and organizations. Datacenters are facilities that house computer systems and other equipment used for storing, managing, and processing large volumes of data. These centers typically have backup power supplies, redundant data connections, and other features to ensure high availability and data security.

The datacenters market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the explosion of data generated by businesses and individuals. As more organizations adopt cloud computing and big data analytics, the demand for datacenter services has increased. In addition, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies has also contributed to the growth of the datacenters market.

The datacenters market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as businesses increasingly rely on data to drive their operations and decision-making. However, the market also faces challenges related to energy consumption and environmental impact, as datacenters require large amounts of energy to operate and generate significant amounts of heat. As a result, there is increasing interest in developing more energy-efficient and sustainable datacenter solutions.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Companies offering datacenters of various sizes are part of this market; certain companies often open datacenters across a wide geography to avoid pressure on a single datacenter. The companies offer datacenters of various types, such as hybrid datacenters and edge datacenters, and need to invest in datacenter cooling equipment and security along with the basic computer and internet hardware.

In November 2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc. announced that it has developed edge datacenter platforms that will be focusing specifically in the South Asia and Pacific region.

In November 2022, Asanti Datacenters a Scottish company acquired five datacenters in UK from the Daisy Group. The purpose of this acquisition was to improve the market presence of the company in UK.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Equinix Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Digital Reality

• IBM Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• NTT Communications Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• ABB

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• New Datacenters Builds

o Internal Datacenters

 Server Rooms

 Server Closets

 Localized

 Midtier

 High-end

o Service Provider Datacenters

 POP Server Rooms

 POP Server Closets

 Localized

 Midtier

 High-end

 Mega

• Datacenter Rebuilds

o Internal Datacenters

 Server Rooms

 Server Closets

 Localized

 Midtier

 High-end

o Service Provider Datacentres

 POP Server Rooms

 POP Server Closets

 Localized

 Midtier

 High-end

 Mega

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• IT & Telecommunications

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Consulting Activities

o Network Design

o Network Design & Analysis

o Security Consulting

o Network Analysis

o Benchmarking

o Needs Assessment

o Operation Assessment

o Process Improvement

• Integration Activities

o Project Management

o Installation

o Test & debug

o Custom Software Development

o Security Implementation

o Change Management

o System Configuration

o Training & Site Preparation

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

