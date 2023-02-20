Riyadh: Morocco Takes Part in Workshop on Financial Crime via Internet

MOROCCO, February 20 - The workshop on "financial crime through the Internet... financial fraud via social engineering" began, Sunday in Riyadh, at the initiative of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, with the participation of experts in the field from Arab and foreign countries, including Morocco.

Mohamed Madihi of the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) is representing Morocco at this three-day workshop.

During this meeting, Arab and international experts will discuss 19 working papers, focusing on three main pillars, namely the most common online social engineering techniques for financial scams, real cases of these crimes and best practices for investigating them, as well as future challenges related to financial scams.

On the sidelines of the workshop, a number of reflection sessions and panel discussions will be held to address electronic financial crimes and investigative challenges.

University President Abdul Majeed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan said in an opening address that cybercrime, especially financial scams via the Internet, is one of the biggest challenges facing security services, noting that this workshop provides an opportunity for experts from various disciplines to develop security policies to reduce these crimes, which result in significant economic and financial losses.

He highlighted the university's plan to develop research programs to build capacity, which include financial integrity and focus on combating money laundering and cybercrime.

MAP:19 February 2023