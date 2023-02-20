Addis Ababa: 36th AU Summit Resumes with Morocco's Participation

MOROCCO, February 20 - The Summit of Heads of State and Government of the 54 member countries of the African Union (AU) resumed, Sunday in Addis Ababa, the proceedings of its 36th ordinary session with the participation of Morocco.

Placed under the theme "Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA)", the 36th AU Summit focuses, among other things, on the Union’s institutional reform, the state of peace and security in the continent, the granting of a seat to the AU in the G20, the global food crisis, the AU's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the assessment of the first ten-year plan for the Agenda 2063 implementation, issues relating to the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) and climate change.

This 36th AU Summit is chaired by the President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the pan-African organization from Saturday.

MAP: 19 February 2023