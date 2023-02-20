Submit Release
News Search

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,637 in the last 365 days.

Heavy Snowfalls Expected Monday in Some Moroccan Provinces (Alert Bulletin)

Heavy Snowfalls Expected Monday in Some Moroccan Provinces (Alert Bulletin)

MOROCCO, February 20 - Heavy snowfalls are expected on Monday in some provinces of the Kingdom, the Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM) announced Sunday.

Heavy snowfalls (10 to 20 cm) will be recorded from 00:00 to 12:00 on the reliefs (above 1,800m) in the provinces of Al Haouz, Taroudant, Ouarzazate and Tinghir, the DGM said in an orange alert bulletin.

 MAP: 19 February 2023

 

You just read:

Heavy Snowfalls Expected Monday in Some Moroccan Provinces (Alert Bulletin)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.