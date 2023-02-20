Heavy Snowfalls Expected Monday in Some Moroccan Provinces (Alert Bulletin)

MOROCCO, February 20 - Heavy snowfalls are expected on Monday in some provinces of the Kingdom, the Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM) announced Sunday.

Heavy snowfalls (10 to 20 cm) will be recorded from 00:00 to 12:00 on the reliefs (above 1,800m) in the provinces of Al Haouz, Taroudant, Ouarzazate and Tinghir, the DGM said in an orange alert bulletin.

MAP: 19 February 2023