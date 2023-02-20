Visual Analytics Market Value to Gain USD 28.9 Billion by 2031

Visual Analytics Market Value

Rise in adoption of advance visualization technology by enterprises & growing demand for analytical tools among enterprises are driving market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global visual analytics market generated $6.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $28.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/20123

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global visual analytics market based on offering, deployment model, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/20123

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/20123

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global visual analytics market report include Alteryx, Inc., DataDeck, Data Clarity, Geckoboard Software, IBM Corporation, Locii Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Nexidia Inc., Oracle Corporation, Orbital Insight, Qlik, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Ubiq.

Procure Complete Report (325 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3Z21qvY

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.