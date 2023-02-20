Accelerating on the Road to Success: Forecasting the Bicycle Tire Market's CAGR at 7.8% from 2023 to 2033 | PMR

Bicycle Tire Market

Bicycle Tire market is expected to reach US$ 15.41 Billion by 2033, growing at 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, market is estimated to be worth US$ 7.27 Bn by 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2023, the bicycle Tire market is anticipated to be worth US$7.272 Billion, according to Persistence Market Research. The rising fleet of bicycles and high fuel expenses are driving the growth. Additionally, the higher cost of fuel has prompted vehicle owners to hunt for more eco-friendly and efficient substitutes. By 2033, the market for bicycle Tire is anticipated to have grown to US$ 15.411 Billion, with a 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Bicycles have been around for centuries, and their popularity only seems to increase with time. The importance of a good quality tire cannot be emphasized enough, as it is a crucial factor in ensuring a comfortable and smooth riding experience. The bicycle tire market is a thriving industry, offering a wide range of options to suit different needs and preferences. From road to mountain biking, commuters to racers, there is a tire for everyone.

One of the key features to consider when choosing a bicycle tire is the tread. Tread patterns vary depending on the terrain, with smooth or slick tires suited for road and commuting, while knobby or aggressive tires are ideal for mountain biking. Additionally, the size of the tire matters, with thinner tires being suitable for speed and thicker tires for Shock Absorber and off-roading. Bicycle tires also come in different materials, such as rubber or polyurethane, which impact the tire's durability, weight, and overall performance.

Another important factor to consider is the price. While high-end tires may offer better performance, they can be significantly more expensive. However, it's important to remember that a good quality tire is an investment in your cycling experience, providing better traction, less resistance, and an overall smoother ride. With a little research and careful consideration of your cycling needs, it is possible to find the perfect tire that fits your budget and cycling goals.

“Increasing traffic and deteriorating congestion & air quality are putting the spotlight on cycling as an environment-friendly mode of transportation, thereby catalyzing demand for bicycle tires,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Landscape Identified to Be Fairly Fragmented

The global bicycle tire market is driven by the growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity and an eco-friendly means of transportation. Rising health consciousness, increasing traffic congestion, and concerns over environmental pollution are among the factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight, high-performance tires for bicycles, especially in sports and racing applications, is further propelling market growth.

However, the high cost of advanced bicycle tires and the availability of counterfeit products in the market are some of the factors hampering the growth of the bicycle tire market. Moreover, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the market adversely, as the global lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have resulted in reduced production and sales of bicycles and related components, including tires. Nevertheless, the growing trend of e-bikes and the increasing adoption of tubeless tires in bicycles are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the bicycle tire market that contains global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, tire size, sales channel, bicycle, and region.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Type

• Tube Bicycle Tires

• Tubeless Bicycle Tires

• Solid Bicycle Tires

Tires Size

• Up to 12 Inch Bicycle Tires

• 12 to 22 Inch Bicycle Tires

• Above 22 Inch Bicycle Tires

Bicycle type

• Mountain Bicycle Tires

• Hybrid Bicycle Tires

• Electric Bicycle Tires

• Comfort Bicycle Tires

• Youth Bicycle Tires

• Cruiser Bicycle Tires

• Road Bicycle Tires

Sales Channel

• Bicycle Tires Sold through OEMs

• Bicycle Tires Sold in Aftermarket

Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

