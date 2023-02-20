Lease Management Market Value to Cross USD 9 Billion by 2031

Lease management market value

Rise in demand for secured transactions, growth in cyber security have led to an increase in demand for lease management, contributing to market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lease management market generated $4.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global lease management market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global lease management market in 2021 and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than three-fifths of the global lease management market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of the on-premise segment.

Based on enterprise size, the large segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-thirds of the global lease management market share and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the small & medium segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the manufacturing segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly one-third of the global lease management market share and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of education, government, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global lease management market share. However, the market in Europe would maintain a progressive revenue growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.56% from 2022 to 2031. The other region analyzed in the study include LAMEA.

Leading players of the global Lease management market analyzed in the research include Lease Accelerator, Inc., CoStar Group, FORTUNE Media IP Limited, Trimble Inc., Nakisa, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM, Innolux Corporation, and SAP.

