Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,590 in the last 365 days.

EP Resolution Targeting Morocco Is Interference in Sovereign State's Internal Affairs (Organization)

EP Resolution Targeting Morocco Is Interference in Sovereign State's Internal Affairs (Organization)

MOROCCO, February 20 - The latest resolution of the European Parliament targeting Morocco is an interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, said the Afro-Asian Peoples' Solidarity Organization (AAPSO).

In a statement issued Sunday, the organization expressed its surprise at the recent decision of the European Parliament concerning Morocco, stressing that this resolution is "a transgression of the prerogatives of this legislative institution and interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

It added that the criticisms made by the European Parliament regarding freedom of the press and expression in Morocco, and its call for "stopping legal proceedings against a number of journalists", represent an interference in an internal affair that "we refuse knowing that the European Parliament based its decision on unconfirmed allegations."

AAPSO was born out of the famous Bandung Conference, one of the events of coordination and cooperation between the independent countries of Asia and Africa, held in 1955 in Indonesia.

MAP: 19 February 2023

You just read:

EP Resolution Targeting Morocco Is Interference in Sovereign State's Internal Affairs (Organization)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.