EP Resolution Targeting Morocco Is Interference in Sovereign State's Internal Affairs (Organization)

MOROCCO, February 20 - The latest resolution of the European Parliament targeting Morocco is an interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, said the Afro-Asian Peoples' Solidarity Organization (AAPSO).

In a statement issued Sunday, the organization expressed its surprise at the recent decision of the European Parliament concerning Morocco, stressing that this resolution is "a transgression of the prerogatives of this legislative institution and interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

It added that the criticisms made by the European Parliament regarding freedom of the press and expression in Morocco, and its call for "stopping legal proceedings against a number of journalists", represent an interference in an internal affair that "we refuse knowing that the European Parliament based its decision on unconfirmed allegations."

AAPSO was born out of the famous Bandung Conference, one of the events of coordination and cooperation between the independent countries of Asia and Africa, held in 1955 in Indonesia.

MAP: 19 February 2023