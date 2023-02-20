Strong Moroccan Presence in AU Activities in 2022

MOROCCO, February 20 - Morocco has distinguished itself by a strong presence in the activities of the African Union during the year 2022 which testifies to the great place and credibility enjoyed by the Kingdom within the pan-African organization.

The annual report on the activities of the African Union (AU) and its Organs for the period January-December 2022, presented at the 36th Summit of the Union, confirms the Kingdom's strong presence and prominent position within the continental organization.

Quoted 21 times in the report of the AU activities, Morocco under the visionary leadership of HM King Mohammed VI who advocated for "the emergence of a New Africa: a strong Africa, a bold Africa which takes responsibility for defending of its interests, an influential Africa among Nations", is very active in the pan-African organization and present in several reports of the Union.

This strong presence of the Kingdom has been highlighted in several themes that illustrate Morocco's expertise and experience as part of a strong royal commitment to a dynamic and efficient south-south cooperation with a strong determination to meet the challenges facing the African continent.

The AU report for 2022 refers mainly to the African Migration Observatory where the pan-African organization recognizes Morocco's commitment under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to improve the governance of migration in Africa and the executive summary of the Report of His Majesty the King in his capacity as Champion of the African Union on Migration issues.

The report highlights the Tangier policy conference on the triple nexus of peace, security and development that culminated in the Tangier Declaration, the workshop on election observation in Africa held in Rabat, and the excerpt from the tweet of AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat congratulating the Atlas Lions on their qualification for the World Cup semi-finals.

The AU document also cites the election of the "Presiding Officer" of ECOSOCC (from Morocco).

This strong Moroccan presence was highlighted by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, who represented HM King Mohammed VI at the 36th AU Ordinary Summit.

Morocco has its great place in the AU and the Kingdom is present in force in the pan-African organization, said the Head of Government.

MAP:19 February 2023