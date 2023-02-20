United States Weather Barrier Market Size, Share, Trends 2023-2028
US Weather Barrier Market To Register A Major Share During 2023-2028 With The Heightened Governmental Investments On The Ongoing Infrastructure ProjectsSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El informe del estudio de mercado de Informes de Expertos titulado, ‘Mercado Estadounidense de Barrera Climática, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece una visión estructurada del mercado, examinando sus diversos segmentos y variables clave como tipo de producto, tipo de membrana, usos finales y las regiones.
La investigación recoge un sólido pronóstico de la presencia de factores clave de éxito y limitaciones, sigue a los proveedores bien establecidos y las últimas tendencias de la industria que impactan en el objetivo de crecimiento del mercado global. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado y la relación entre la demanda de los consumidores y el precio del producto, junto con la auditoría de los modelos FODA y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The market study report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘United States Weather Barrier Market 2023-2028’ , gives structured insights into the market, examining its diverse segments and key variables such as type of product, type of membrane, end uses, and key regions. The research gathers robust forecasting of the presence of key success factors and constraints, tracks well-established vendors, and the latest trends in the industry that impact the growth goal of the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, and the relationship between consumer demand and product price, coupled with the audit of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2023-2028): 3,75%
El tamaño de la industria de la barrera climática se está reforzando con el aumento de la población, la urbanización y el aumento del poder adquisitivo de los consumidores. Todos estos factores están favoreciendo el crecimiento del sector junto con los esfuerzos de colaboración del gobierno regional y las empresas privadas que están invirtiendo en ciudades inteligentes y edificios energéticamente eficientes. Estos factores sugieren que el mercado de las barreras contra la intemperie se expandirá significativamente durante el periodo de pronóstico.
El sector avanzará en buena dirección a medida que crezca el poder adquisitivo de los consumidores y la comprensión por parte de estos de las ventajas de las geomembranas, junto con la tendencia al alza de los edificios energéticamente eficientes. Aparte de todos estos factores mencionados, el segmento de las infraestructuras públicas en el mercado objetivo de la región de Estados Unidos está creciendo como consecuencia del aumento del gasto público y, además, se estima que ofrecerá abundantes oportunidades a los potenciales participantes en el mercado.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
It is a component of the wall assembly that guards delicate and sensitive building parts from deterioration by preventing moisture, rain, dampness, and wind from travelling over vital portions of the walls and ceilings. The importance of weather barriers in the building sector is rising.
According to product type, the market is classified as:
• Building Wraps
• Roofing Underlayment
• Membranes
• Wrapped Sheathing
• Rain Screens
• Insulating Board Stock
• Spray Polyurethane Foam
• Building Paper
• Others
By membrane type, the target market is segmented into:
• Self-Adhered
• Fluid Applied
The end uses of weather barrier are:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Public Infrastructure
Key regions covered include:
• New England
• Mideast
• Great Lakes
• Plains
• Southeast
• Southwest
• Rocky Mountain
• Far West
• Others
Market Trends
The growth in the US weather barrier market size is estimated at an exponential rate during the forecast period of 2023-2028 owing to heightened government expenditure on public infrastructure. This target market reached a value of USD 3.7 billion in 2021 driven by increasing application in the construction sector. Due to rising demand in the building sector, which is also expanding quickly, the weather barrier industry is flourishing. Further, the development of infrastructure sectors and a rise in construction activity are also beneficial to the weather barrier market.
The region’s demand for climate barriers is rising along with the desire for more energy-efficient buildings and smart cities that are inaugurated by regional government for better infrastructure care. Therefore, all these aforementioned are aiding the climate barrier industry in USA during the forecast period. Furthermore, the leading players such as BASF SE and RPM International are working overgrowth development strategies and working over product innovation plans in Latin American region for organic sales.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• RPM International Inc.
• BASF SE
• DU Pont
• Henry Company
• LATICRETE International, Inc.
• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
• Others
The insights in the market research report provide growth possibilities, socio-political environment factors affecting the market, launches of products, new entrants dominating the market, and the presence of key companies driving the industry.
