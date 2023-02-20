[233 Pages Report] Foldable Houses Industry to grow at a CAGR of 9% and is projected to reach $16.8 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foldable houses market has grown exponentially in recent years, with an increase in the demand for more affordable and efficient living solutions. The global foldable houses market size was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

A foldable house is a portable house that is constructed at an offsite facility in such a way that the entire house is folded into a small unit, which then is transported to the job site and unfolded at its precise location. A foldable house is typically manufactured using steel and aluminum for structural purposes, and wood & metal sheets for walls, roofs, and floors. Typically, these houses are equipped with all the basic necessities such as lighting, plumbing, and insulation.

The growing trend of eco-friendly housing has increased the demand for foldable houses, as they provide a space-saving, energy-efficient, and cost-effective living solution. Additionally, the increasing number of people opting for minimalistic lifestyles has also contributed to the growth of this market. The foldable houses market can be segmented on the basis of material, application, and geography.

On the basis of material, the global foldable houses market can be divided into steel, wood, and composite materials. Steel is the most commonly used material for foldable houses, accounting for a major share of the global foldable houses market in 2018. The steel segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, owing to its superior strength and durability.

In terms of application, the global foldable houses market can be categorized into residential and commercial. The residential application segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for foldable houses as a living solution. These houses provide a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional housing.

By geography, the global foldable houses market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global foldable houses market over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly housing solutions and the growing trend of minimalistic lifestyles.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the foldable houses market report include A-FOLD Houses, Boxabl, Brette Haus, Guangzhou Moneybox Steel Structure Engineering Co.,Ltd, Karmod Prefabricated Technologies, Henan K-Home Steel Structure Co., Ltd., MADI Homes, Rohe Homes, Spark Business Group Pty Ltd. and Weizhengheng Modular House.

In conclusion, the global foldable houses market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective living solutions. The major players in the market are focused on introducing innovative designs and investing in research & development activities to gain a competitive edge in the market.

