International Experts Commend Morocco's Efforts in Migration Field

MOROCCO, February 20 - International experts commended, Friday in Rabat, Morocco's continuous efforts in the field of migration on the occasion of the World Human Rights Pre-Forum, in the presence of representatives of national and international human rights organizations.

Speaking at a thematic session devoted to examining the issue of migration and human mobility, the representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Morocco (UNHCR), François Reybet-Degat highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom to protect the rights of refugees living in Morocco, especially in recent years.

Morocco is doing a great job to improve the situation of migrants, said Reybet-Degat, praising the launch of several projects for the health of migrants and the accessibility of this category to justice, among other projects to promote the rights of migrants.

After referring to the considerable challenges and difficulties of access to basic services faced by migrants in a vulnerable situation around the world, the UN official emphasized the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis which has exacerbated irregular immigration.

For his part, the professor at Pompeu Fabra University in Spain and senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS), Ivan Martin stressed that Morocco is undertaking great efforts in the field of migration, through the National Strategy for Immigration and Asylum, which is part of a humanitarian and comprehensive approach to promote access to education and the labor market for refugees.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Democratic Organization of Immigrant Workers, Frank Iyanga said that Morocco, a country of human rights par excellence, has made significant progress in the field of immigration and protection of migrants, believing that the political will in this area has been supported by the 2011 Constitution which protects the rights of immigrants abroad and guarantees the rights of Moroccans around the world.

MAP:18 February 2023