MATI Concludes 33rd Annual General Meeting

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has concluded its 33rd Annual General Meeting at Kurumba Maldives on 19th Februrary 2023. A total of 95 members participated in this year’s AGM. The Chairman of MATI, Mr. Mohamed Umar Maniku initiated the AGM by delivering the official opening remarks, followed by a message from the Vice Chairman Mr. Hussain Afeef. This was followed by a statement from the Secretary General of MATI, Mr. Ahmed Nazeer.

This year’s AGM was attended by the Minister of Tourism Dr. Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Health Hon. Ahmed Naseem, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation Mr. Thoyyib Mohamed and senior representatives of National Boating Association of Maldives (NBAM), Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) and National Hotels and GuestHouse Association of Maldives (NHGAM).

Mr. Mohamed Umar Maniku oversaw the official proceedings of the AGM. The proceedings included the Passing of Minutes of the 32nd AGM and adoption of minutes, a video presentation which highlighted work done by MATI for the year 2022, the presentation of the Annual Report and Financial Reports for 2022, adoption of the Budget for 2023, Appointment of Auditors for 2023, the passing of an amendment to the Charter of MATI increasing the term of Executive Board Members from 1 year to 3 years and Election of the Executive Board for the 2023- 2026 cycle.

In light of 2022 being the Golden Jubilee of Tourism, MATI also launched 2 coffee table books titled – “Maldivian Resort Architecture – 50 years of island resorts” authored by Mr. Mauroof Jameel which documents the architectural evolution of the Maldivian Resorts and “50 years of Tourism in Maldives – the Pioneers, People and Policies that shaped Maldives Tourism” authored by Dr. Simad Saeed which documents the evolution of 5 decades of the Maldives Tourism Industry. The books were launched together by the Minister of Tourism Hon. Abdulla Mausoom, Chairman of MATI, Mr. Mohamed Umar Maniku, Minister of Health Hon. Ahmed Naseem, Secretary General of MATI, Mr. Ahmed Nazeer, CEO and MD of MMPRC, Mr. Thoyyib Mohamed as well as authors Mr. Mauroof Jameel and Dr. Simad Saeed.

Mr. Mauroof Jameel, is an architect, independent researcher and an illustrator specialising in architectural heritage of the Maldives who had previously authored and released the book “Coral Stone Mosques of Maldives: The Vanishing Legacy of the Indian Ocean” and Dr. Simad Saeed, is the Managing Director of CDE Consulting and an avid researcher of Tourism in Maldives, that specialises in Strategy, Sustainability and Social Innovation.

For more information on purchasing the books please contact info@matimaldives.com.