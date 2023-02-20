Global Business Leaders Gather in Dubai for the Premier Networking Event, the Investors Roundtable

Dubai is one of the world's trustworthy investment hub (L-R) Co-Founder Dr. Andrea Galluzzo, Founder Dr. Raphael Nagel, and Co-Founder Dr. Tillmann Lauk (LL.M.)

Breaking Barriers: The Abrahamic Business Circle Founders Extend Invitation to Business Leaders to Join Hands as it Showcase Global Economic Power.

What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 21, 2023, The Abrahamic Business Circle is hosting an Investors Roundtable at the One&Only Royal Mirage in Jumeirah Beach-Dubai, which promises to be an incredible opportunity for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to connect and network. The event will bring together some of the brightest minds in the business world to share their experiences and insights on the latest trends and developments.

The founders of The Abrahamic Circle are leaders in their respective industries, and they have come together with a shared vision of promoting sustainable growth and development through greater collaboration and understanding. Their goal is to create a space where business leaders can come together to share their knowledge, expertise, and ideas, with the aim of driving innovation and creating lasting impact.

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Dr. Tillmann Lauk, are the two highly esteemed professionals that founded The Abrahamic Business Circle and were later joined by Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo. These three leaders bring a multitude of expertise and experience to the organization.

Dr. Raphael Nagel is widely regarded as a preeminent financial expert, a visionary, and a multi-award winner in the fields of finance and philantrophy. Dr. Nagel is actively involved in academic and charitable groups in addition to his financial endeavors, which include co-founding a Spanish investment bank. He has also written many books on economics and geopolitics. Dr. Nagel is also the Chairman of a company based in Dubai, Tactical Management, a private equity firm focused on turnaround investments and cash-burning tech startups at the growth stage with a scalable B2B business model.

Dr. Tillmann Lauk is a well-known businessman and academic with training in both law, business, finance, and theology. He graduated from Columbia Law and Business School in New York with a postgraduate degree and has had a number of senior roles in the German business sector. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Deutsche Bank AG group and the founder and CEO of a venture capital fund that invested in SuSE Linux AG and was later sold to Novell Inc. for a substantial amount. Dr. Lauk is the author of the book "The Triple Crisis of Western Capitalism - Democracy, Banking, and Currency."

Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo is an Italian businessman, scholar, and historian. He has worked as a university lecturer and author and holds degrees in luxury goods management. He has held prominent roles in a number of organizations, including that of Rector of Civitas Dei, a Jerusalem-focused academic institution, and President of Confindustria, the Italian Employers' Federation. Dr. Galluzzo who is also CEO of Hercules Holding, a fluent in eight languages, offers to the Abrahamic Business Circle a plethora of knowledge and expertise.

In conclusion, the Abrahamic Business Circle is in exceptional hands with these three exceptional individuals at its helm. Their diverse backgrounds and outstanding achievements position them well to lead the organization toward its goals of fostering business dialogues and promoting interfaith cooperation and understanding.

The Investors Roundtable promises to be an invaluable opportunity for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors who are looking to expand their networks and gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the industry. It is an event that should not be missed, and participants can expect to leave with a wealth of knowledge and new connections that will help them grow their businesses and achieve their goals.

Participants can expect to hear from a diverse range of speakers, including business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, who will share their perspectives on the latest trends and innovations in their respective industries. The event will also include a variety of interactive sessions and workshops that will allow participants to exchange ideas, ask questions, and build valuable connections.

The Abrahamic Business Circle and its founders invite business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to join the upcoming Investors Roundtable in Dubai on March 21, 2023. This event is a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors in the world, and explore new investment opportunities.

So, mark your calendars and register NOW.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, your Global Growth Partner