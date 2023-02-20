At 8.96% CAGR, India Biodiesel Market Size to Hit US$ 588.8 Million in 2027, Says IMARC Group
The research report has segmented the India biodiesel market on the basis of feedstock, application, type, production technology and region.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “India Biodiesel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the India biodiesel market size reached US$ 360.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 588.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.96% during 2022-2027.
India Biodiesel Market Outlook:
Biodiesel refers to clean and green burning fuels that are produced via the transesterification, pyrolysis, or hydro heating of non-edible and edible oils. They can be broadly categorized into B100, B20, B10, B5, and other types. These biodiesel variants are renewable, carbon-neutral, non-toxic, and cost-effective as compared to conventional sources of fuel. They further prove highly efficient in improving the lubrication of an engine and enhancing engine life. Consequently, biodiesel products find extensive applications across numerous sectors in India, such as agriculture, automotive, power generation, marine, mining, etc.
India Biodiesel Market Trends:
The inflating prices of petrol and diesel and the rising demand for energy are primarily driving the India biodiesel market. Besides this, the shifting preferences towards replacing traditional fossil fuels utilized in power generation and automobiles for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are also positively influencing the market across the country. Additionally, the increasing usage of the fuel variant as a heating agent in both domestic and commercial boilers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of various favorable policies and tax rebates by the government bodies aimed at promoting the utilization of renewable fuels and the escalating investments in the development of new biofuel production plants are expected to propel the India biodiesel market in the coming years.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biodiesel-market/requestsample
India Biodiesel Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India biodiesel market on the basis of feedstock, application, type, production technology and region.
Based on Feedstock:
• Vegetable Oils
• Animal Fats
• Others
Based on Application:
• Fuel
• Power Generation
• Others
Based on Type:
• B100
• B20
• B10
• B5
Based on Production Technology:
• Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification
• Pyrolysis
• Hydro Heating
Based on Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2853&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Petroleum Resins Market Report
Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Report
India Castor Oil Market Report: http://bit.ly/3wPr8rA
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here