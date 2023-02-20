Top 15 Highest-Performing Software Development Companies to Look Out For in 2023: GoodFirms' Research
The listed custom software development companies offer high-end solutions that can automate several manual tasks required for day-to-day business operations.
Recognized market leading software developers are experts in delivering tailor-made software solutions to meet specific business requirements.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, the internationally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently compiled a new list of the top 15 highest-performing custom software development companies worldwide. These experienced and dedicated software developers are well-known for creating cutting-edge, scalable, secure, and simple-to-use software solutions for various domains.
Software development involves a set of dedicated processes that include right from ideating, till strategizing, coordinating, developing, debugging, testing, iterating, launching, and maintaining. Experts are well informed on the usage of the right framework and language to develop the software depending on the requirements and budget. Hence numerous service seekers are looking for reliable software development companies..
Here are the top 15 leaders of custom software development companies along with other details.
* ELEKS
-Founded: 1991
-Headquarters: Estonia, United States
-Service Focus: Custom Software Development, IT Services and other solutions
-Company Size: 1,000 - 9,999 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
* Unified Infotech
-Founded: 2010
-Headquarters: United States, India
-Service Focus: Web, Mobile, and Custom Software and other solutions
-Company Size: 50 - 249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
* Cubix
-Founded: 2008
-Headquarters: United States, United Arab Emirates
-Service Focus: Mobile App, Games and Enterprise Software Development and other solutions
-Company Size: 50 - 249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
* Aspired
-Founded: 2020
-Headquarters: United States, United Arab Emirates
-Service Focus: Mobile App, Games Development and Software Development and other solutions
-Company Size: 50 - 249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
* Iflexion
-Founded:1999
-Headquarters: United States, United Arab Emirates
-Service Focus: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Web Development and other solutions.
-Company Size: 250-999 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
* SPEC INDIA
-Founded:1987
-Headquarters: India, United States
-Service Focus: Custom Software Development, Web & Mobile App Development, and other solutions
-Company Size: 250-999 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: < $25/hr
* OpenXcell
-Founded: 2009
-Headquarters: United States, India
-Service Focus: Mobile App Development, Blockchain Technology, App Designing (UI/UX), Software Development and other solutions.
-Company Size: 250-999 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: < $25/hr
* AllianceTek
-Founded: 2004
-Headquarters: United States, Canada
-Service Focus: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Testing Services and other solutions.
-Company Size: 50-249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
* Bachoo
-Founded: 2015
-Headquarters: Belgium, United States
-Service Focus: Web Designing (UI/UX), Web Development, App Designing (UI/UX), E-commerce Development, Software Development and other solutions.
-Company Size: 10-49 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $50 - $99/hr
* Gearheart
-Founded: 2012
-Headquarters: Ukraine, United States
-Service Focus: Web Development, Testing Services, Software Development and other solutions.
-Company Size: 10-49 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $50 - $99/hr
* Instinctools
-Founded: 2000
-Headquarters: United States, Germany
-Service Focus: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Web Development, App Designing (UI/UX) and other solutions.
-Company Size: 250-999 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $50 - $99/hr
* CodeBright
-Founded: 2015
-Headquarters: United States, United Kingdom
-Service Focus: Software Development, Web Development, Mobile App Development, Web Designing (UI/UX) and other solutions.
-Company Size: 50-249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: N/A
* TRIARE
-Founded: 2015
-Headquarters: Ukraine, United States
-Service Focus: Web Development, Mobile App Development, Web Designing (UI/UX), Software Development and other solutions.
-Company Size: 50-249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
* Taazaa Inc
-Founded: 2007
-Headquarters: United States, United Kingdom
-Service Focus: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Web Development and other solutions.
-Company Size: 50-249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $50 - $99/hr
* Appello Software
-Founded: 2016
-Headquarters: Australia, United Kingdom
-Service Focus: Mobile App Development, App Designing (UI/UX), Software Development and other solutions.
-Company Size: 50-249 employees
-Average Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr
