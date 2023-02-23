Submit Release
ANNOUNCING THE NEW PODCAST HOSTED BY THE CASH FLOW CFO ANDREA JENSON

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cash Flow CFO podcast explores the financial side of running a business for people who want to maximize profitability and scale with confidence.

On average, business owners have up to 84% of their personal net worth tied up in their business. Our team of virtual CPAs and CFOs, as well as accounting and bookkeeping experts empower business owners to make big leaps that help them maximize profitability and scale with confidence.

If the goal is to make informed financial decisions driven by data and maximize personal profits, listeners of this podcast can expect to derive significant value from it.

Visit https://pod.co/the-cash-flow-cfo-podcast to listen to the newest podcast episode and thank you for listening.

In the first two months since its release, the Cash Flow CFO podcast has already earned an audience of 2,000 listeners per episode with only 12 episodes released. It already has a 5-star rating on Apple podcasts!

ABOUT THE CASH FLOW CFO

At The Cash Flow CFO, we support scaling business owners to make smart financial decisions based on data so they can put more of their hard-earned profits into their pockets.

Visit thecashflowcfo.com for more information.

ANDREA JENSON, FOUNDER & CEO
Andrea Jenson is the founder of The Cash Flow CFO – the entrepreneur’s finance solution to confidently running their business based on facts, not emotions. She is the creator of the Cash Flow Cure Method, a five-step holistic approach to securing your business finances.

Andrea has had an affinity for numbers from an early age, and prior to opening her firm, she ran the accounting departments for some of the largest companies in the world. Today, Andrea’s goal is simple: to empower business owners to confidently OWN their finances and their future. Her modern, boutique approach provides well-thought-out, practical solutions, designed to help entrepreneurs run and scale their business faster & easier.

Andrea is a wife, mother, soccer player, and passionate volunteer who spends her free time helping kids with cancer thrive and shelter dogs find their forever homes.

