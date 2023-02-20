Comic Book Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Comic Book Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.80% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Comic Book Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global comic book market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end uses, distribution channels, and regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.80%
Comic books refers to a certain compilation of comic strips, that is generally in chronological order, usually based on a single story or a sequence of several other stories.
Important factors like increasing income and interest and constant advancements in the format, like the use of advanced graphics, have improved the complete experience of reading , thereby propelling the comic book market growth. Besides, there is a rising prevalence of comic books in both developed and emerging countries. A greater part of the people in the United States read such books every month.
In addition, comic books have developed as a substantial part of publishing and is recognised by librarians and teachers as a conventional form of reading for children and youngsters, which, in turn, is leading to the rapid development of the comic book market. In the past few years, the global market for comics has witnessed significant developments and has been moving towards new trends.
The comics sector is progressively embracing digital technologies, which is immensely affecting the expansion of the content usage of comic books. Furthermore, increasing percentage of children possessing smartphones or cell phones is anticipated to raise the popularity of digital comics. For example, more than half of the teenagers today own smartphones, demonstrating a big market for digital comics across the nations.
Comic Book Industry Definition and Major Segments
A comic book or comic magazine can be defied as a simple comic including comics art or pictures in the type of successive contrasted sections that indicate different scenes. These sections and pieces are generally complemented by narrative prose and written description, or conversations comprised in word balloons that is symbolic of the comics art form. Comic books are usually read instantly, since they have short segments and focuses greatly on images.
Based on types, the global comic book market can be segmented into:
• Physical Comic
• Digital Comic
On the basis of end uses, the market has been classified into:
• Kids
• Adults
Based on distribution channels, the market has been classified into:
• Book Stores
• Comic Stores
• Online
Based on regions, the market has been classified into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Comic Book Market Trends
The utilisation of digital technology is a key trend which is boosting the popularity of comic books. Many comic book enterprises have began publishing online, appealing new young customers, encouraging the development of the global comic book market.
Rising trend of arranging comic book events together with book fairs has also heightened the demand for such books amongst the readers and the buyers, consequently promoting the expansion of the comic book market.
In addition, comic books are utilised as an inspirational matter for movies, animated series, and television shows, thereby enhancing the popularity of comic books and supporting its sales.
Book lovers of all ages love reading comic books, varying from small kids that are still learning to read, to school children taking a break from their studies, and at the same time adults who are looking for a brief read. The enormous reader base of comic books is likely to propel the development of the market.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant market share owing to the increasing penetration of several domestic publishers in the region and the increasing demand for international comic books amongst all age groups of readers.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global comic book market are:
• DC Comics, Inc.
• Marvel Comics
• Image Comics, Inc.
• Dark Horse Comics LLC
• IDW Publishing
• BOOM! Entertainment, Inc.
• Valiant Entertainment LLC
• Lev Gleason Incorporated
• Aspen Comics
• Dynamite Entertainment
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
