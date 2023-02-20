Oncology Drugs Market Growth, Share, Price, Trends, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Oncology Drugs Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.30% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global oncology drugs market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like drug class, therapy, indication, dosage form, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 156.73 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7.30%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 239.19 billion
The market for oncology drugs is anticipated to expand as a result of the increasing incidence of various cancers like lung cancer. Prevalence of various cancers and tumours are on the rise due to factors like an ageing population and deteriorating lifestyles and poor diets of people worldwide due to their various commitments. The rise of the oncology drugs market is further fuelled by the increased focus on creating targeted therapeutics with precision medicine to offer better outcomes for patients.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oncology-drugs-market/requestsample
Oncology medicine demand is also anticipated to be boosted by the development of novel cancer treatments and medications along with funding by various governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. However, the market development may be hampered by stringent governmental regulations and the relatively high expense of cancer treatments. Growing concern over the high cancer death rates and an increase in the demand for better research and development initiatives in cancer therapy are further boosting the demand for the market.
Significant market participants and healthcare organisations are stepping up their efforts to spread knowledge of the market’s supply of cancer therapies including cutting-edge cancer treatments. Patients are choosing to receive therapy more frequently due to increased public knowledge, which will likely lead to a rise in the demand for specific treatment modalities, thereby aiding the oncology drugs market growth.
Oncology Drugs Industry Definition and Major Segments
Oncology is a branch of medicine dedicated to the diagnosis as well as treatment of tumours, malignancies, and cancer. Pharmaceuticals made specifically to target tumour cells and treat cancer are known as oncology drugs. While other modes of treatment may include radiation and surgery, drugs are a key component of oncology treatment, particularly for patients with less severe diagnoses.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oncology-drugs-market
Based on drug class, the market is segmented into:
• Cytotoxic drugs
• Hormonal drugs
• Targeted drugs
• Others
On the basis of therapy, the market is divided into:
• Immunotherapy
• Chemotherapy
• Targeted Therapy
Based on indication, the market is categorised into:
• Stomach Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Skin Cancer
• Bladder Cancer
• Others
By dosage form, the market is divided into:
• Solids
• Liquids
• Injectable
On the basis of distribution channels, the market is classified into:
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Oncology Drugs Market Trends
A key trend in the oncology drugs market is the growing popularity of targeted therapy due to the numerous benefits it offers. Since the disease is the primary target of treatment, adverse effects that affect nearby healthy cells are minimised. The market need for tailored drugs is growing as a result of these qualities. Targeted therapies are also becoming more popular in emerging countries. The demand for targeted therapies is anticipated to grow further in response to the rising cases of cancer cases because of their capacity to specifically target malignant cells and manage some forms of metastatic cancer.
Over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to amass a significant revenue share in the global oncology drugs market. This is supported by the high cancer prevalence and positive regulatory environment that supports early approval of new treatment. Rising healthcare costs and an increase in geriatric population further promote the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the development of the North American oncology drugs market is anticipated to be aided by countries such as the United States with advanced healthcare systems, increased disposable incomes, awareness of novel treatments, and broad insurance coverage for these medications.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global oncology drugs market report are
• Abbvie Inc.
• Amgen, Inc.
• AstraZeneca PLC
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Europe Power Rental Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-power-rental-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-29?mod=search_headline
Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-maintenance-repair-and-overhaul-mro-market-price-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-29?mod=search_headline
Europe Insecticides Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-insecticides-market-growth-share-price-trends-size-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-29?mod=search_headline
Europe Composites Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-composites-market-trends-share-price-size-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2026-2022-11-29?mod=search_headline
Europe CNC Machine Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-cnc-machine-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-29?mod=search_headline
Global Thin Film Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thin-film-materials-market
Global Oncology Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oncology-drugs-market
Global Pink Himalayan Salt Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pink-himalayan-salt-market
Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market
Global Potassium Sulphate (SOP) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-sulphate-sop-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Alex Parker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other