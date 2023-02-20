ICA Launches Home Inspection Training Scholarship Program

The top-rated program will provide free tuition for up to 12 deserving students, increasing access to a lucrative and in-demand profession.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICA , a division of Edcetera, is pleased to launch its Home Inspection Training Scholarship Program designed to increase awareness of, and access to, careers in home inspection. The organization aims to do this by providing selected students with 100% free in-person or online training and exam preparation courses.At its very core, ICA trains students with a wide variety of educational levels and backgrounds to become home inspectors through comprehensive online, classroom, and field training under the supervision of a licensed home inspector. ICA also provides board exam preparation courses to ensure students are successfully prepared to meet state requirements on the written exam.According to the organization, some inspection careers, which do not require college degrees or extensive on-the-job training, boast median annual wages of more than $77,000 – significantly above the national median wage. Successful established home inspectors report earning well above $100,000 annually and new home inspectors may either join established businesses or start their own home inspection businesses.Through its new Home Inspection Training Scholarship Program, ICA will select one applicant per month to receive a grant of up to $2,500, to cover the cost of either in-person or online home inspection training, selected based on the licensing requirements in the scholarship recipient’s state. ICA’s Student Support Team will help the students find class options that fit their schedule and the scholarship is open to US residents who complete ICA’s scholarship application form.“ICA has helped so many people from all walks of life and educational backgrounds become successful home inspectors,” explained Jesse Kennedy, Director of Operations. “We know there are people who have the potential to succeed in this career but may need an extra hand getting started. That’s why we are so proud to be launching this scholarship program and enabling even more deserving students to achieve their career dreams.”Through a combination of classroom work and field training, ICA’s in-person and online pre-license courses thoroughly prepare students to become certified inspectors with the skills to carry out home inspections that meet or exceed state guidelines. Comprehensive exam preparation curriculum and materials ensure that students are ready to pass the National Home Inspectors Exam (NHIE) or their state home inspection exam, if applicable. After beginning their work as a home inspector, graduates can rely on ICA’s ongoing support, as well as continuing education to keep them knowledgeable throughout their careers.For more information about this exciting opportunity, please visit icaschool.com.About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to help professionals, students, and adult learners start, manage, and advance their careers.