ABR Electric is now a Generac Authorized Dealer and Installer
EINPresswire.com/ -- ABR Electric, an authorized Generac dealer and installer, is now offering certified sales and services of Generac generator products for homeowners in McKinney, TX. ABR Electric has extensive experience in installing and maintaining Generac generators, ensuring that your generator is installed correctly and functions properly when you need it.
As an authorized dealer, ABR Electric has a direct line to the manufacturer, giving them access to the latest information and support. They are up-to-date on the latest technology and advancements in the field, allowing them to provide the best possible service.
Using an authorized dealer like ABR Electric ensures that the homeowner's warranty is protected. Generac offers a warranty on their generators, but it's important to note that this warranty is only valid if the generator is installed by an authorized dealer. ABR Electric is an authorized dealer, so homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that their warranty is protected.
ABR Electric offers a free quote for all Generac installations, assessing homeowners power needs and determining the correct size generator for their home. This ensures that they're not just getting a generator that is the correct size for their home, but one that meets their specific power needs. The free quote includes all parts and labor, so they know exactly what they're paying for upfront.
The installation process is fast and easy, minimizing any disruption to daily routines. ABR Electric will also ensure that generators are installed safely and functions properly, giving homeowners peace of mind knowing that they're protected during power outages.
According to James Adams, master electrician, "Generac has made their generators easier to install consistently, making it all around easier for the homeowner as well, and the warranty protections are the main factors why we choose to install Generac."
In conclusion, ABR Electric is the top choice for homeowners in McKinney, TX, for all their home standby power needs. Homeowners are encouraged to contact ABR Electric today to take advantage of their expertise, manufacturer support, warranty protection, and free quote. Don't let power outages disrupt daily routines and damage appliances and electronic devices.
James Adams
ABR Electric Authorized Generac Installer