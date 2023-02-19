Submit Release
USGrants.org tracks over 81 funding programs and $18 million dollars in funding allocated for dental services

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 81 funding programs totaling more than $18 million dollars allocated to support dental services and organizations.

Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Manufacturing Processes of Medical, Dental, and Biological Technologies (SBIR R43/R44)
Funding Number: PA 09 113
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

An evidence-based clinical practice guideline for dental pain (surgical and non-surgical)
Funding Number: FOR FD 20 001
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Community Based Dental Partnership Program
Funding Number: HRSA 18 046
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Dental Reimbursement Program
Funding Number: HRSA 16 089
Agency: HHS-HRSA
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Imaging Diagnostics of Dental Diseases and Conditions (Caries, Periodontal Disease, Cracked Teeth, and Pulp Vitality) (R41/R42)
Funding Number: PA 15 336
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Faculty Development in General, Pediatric, and Public Health Dentistry and Dental Hygiene
Funding Number: HRSA 12 109
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: $500,000

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Dental Reimbursement Program
Funding Number: HRSA 18 052
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Imaging Diagnostics of Dental Diseases and Conditions (Caries, Periodontal Disease, Cracked Teeth, and Pulp Vitality) SBIR R43/R44
Funding Number: PA 12 195
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

ARRA Dental Faculty Loan Repayment
Funding Number: HRSA 10 260
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Dental Public Health Residency Training Grants
Funding Number: HRSA 09 200
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

ARRA Postdoctoral Training in General, Pediatric, and Public Health Dentistry and Dental Hygiene
Funding Number: HRSA 10 261
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Dental Reimbursement Program
Funding Number: HRSA 11 097
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Design and Development of Novel Dental Composite Restorative Systems (U01)
Funding Number: RFA DE 13 001
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Dental Faculty Loan Repayment Program
Funding Number: HRSA 23 091
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Institutional Training for a Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Research Workforce (T90/R90)
Funding Number: PAR 15 101
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $550,000

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Dental Reimbursement Program
Funding Number: HRSA 20 069
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

National Dental Practice-Based Research Network: Clinical Trial or Observational Study Planning and Implementation Cooperative Agreement (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional)
Funding Number: RFA DE 19 006
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Increasing the Service Life of Dental Resin Composites (R21)
Funding Number: RFA DE 10 005
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000

Establishing Behavioral and Social Measures for Causal Pathway Research in Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Health (R21)
Funding Number: PAR 14 144
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Dental Reimbursement Program
Funding Number: HRSA 21 056
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Dental Faculty Development and Loan Repayment Program
Funding Number: HRSA 16 182
Agency: HHS-HRSA
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

National Dental Practice Based Research Network Limited Competition (U19)
Funding Number: RFA DE 12 002
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Dental Faculty Loan Repayment Program
Funding Number: HRSA 21 019
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Limited Competition: Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Tissue Regeneration Consortium (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Funding Number: RFA DE 19 010
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $4,000,000

NIDCR Individual NRSA Predoctoral Dental Scientist Fellowship (F30)
Funding Number: PAR 08 119
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/dental-services

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


