Leading Recruitment Agency Shares Tips for Securing a Job in the Mining Industry

A job in mining can be rewarding and well paying. To secure a role in the industry, job seekers need to know where to look and how to demonstrate their suitability. Here, Techforce shares their top insights.

/EIN News/ -- PERTH, Australia, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading labour hire company, Techforce, WA's huge resources sector has always had the ability to lure prospective employees with big pay packets, and there are currently plenty of jobs to go around.

While there has always been demand, vacancies in the industry have jumped considerably with an ongoing worker shortage meaning mining companies are currently recruiting for a large number of roles. With all types of roles up for grabs, including rigger jobs, chef jobs and more, Techforce shares their top tips for breaking into the industry.

Techforce says to find a mining job, candidates need to know where to look and how to demonstrate their qualifications and skills to employers. Job seeker platforms and labour hire companies, such as Techforce, allow candidates to easily search for available positions with the ability to narrow the search to a specific region and experience level, such as entry-level mining chef jobs.

As well as searching online, Techforce says it can be advantageous for job seekers to try to connect with professionals in the industry, as this can potentially expose them to opportunities through referrals.

While on the hunt for a mining job, Techforce recommends job seekers examine the job descriptions that interest them and work on improving skills that will easily be transferrable as well as improving knowledge of the industry and safety regulations. Gaining experience in similar roles is ideal as this can demonstrate capability of handling the rigours of work in the mines.

With more than 250,000 people employed in the mining value chain, Techforce says it is one of the largest employment industries in the country. The industry is continuing to build on its commitment to developing a diverse workforce that is reflective of society with a workplace culture that truly embraces inclusiveness.

To discover the latest mining industry vacancies across the country, including FIFO chef jobs Perth-wide, visit Techforce online and sign up to receive alerts of new positions as they become available.

Contact Information:

Techforce Personnel

Marketing Manager

recruitment@techforce.com.au

(08) 6363 7040



Related Images











Image 1: Techforce





Techforce









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment