Rob Carson Apologizes for ‘Trailer’ Remark, Facts on Ramsey ‘Mobile Home’ Appreciation Claims-MHVille Roundup
Responding to Rob Carson’s ‘Trailers’ and Dave Ramsey ‘Mobile Homes’ Errors, Why it Matters to Manufactured Homeowners, Professionals, Affordable Housing Advocates, Media, and Public Officials
Clayton Homes NextStep Off-Site Built Housing White Paper, Manufactured Homes, ThinkND Magic of the Mind - Everyday Illusions - Misdirection Deception, MHI Members Claims Analyzed; plus,MHVille Markets Update MHProNews.
New Research by NerdWallet, Hippo Point to Frustration and Obstacles with Conventional Housing, But Positive Options, Opportunities for Those Who Turn to Modern, New Manufactured Homes
Flagship Communities (MHC-UN.TO) KY federal lawsuit applauded. Elsmere, KY Pushback v Claims reported. More Affordable Manufactured Homes in Litigation's Wake is Flagship Communities REIT apparent goal. Case No. 2:23-cv-00015
News Release Updates Affordable Housing Seekers, Media, Others on Rob Carson, Dave Ramsey Controversies on Trailer House, Mobile Home, Manufactured Housing
That report begins by saying: “In all languages, definitions and the meanings of words matter. “A manufactured home is not a motor home or trailer, and although it is often called a “mobile home,” it is not that either,” explained the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) in their report which then illustrates why the language matters. The NFPA report that made that pithy observation explained that manufactured homes are about 3 times safer against a fire than a mobile home and are about as safe, or safer, than conventional site-built housing against a fire, even though they are only about half the cost per square foot. That safety report continued: “A manufactured home is a structure built on a chassis and designed to be towed by a [specialized heavy-duty] vehicle [i.e.: truck or “totter”] to a permanent or semi-permanent site, where it will be used as a single-family residence.” That said, Newsmax weekend show and rising syndicated talk radio host, Rob Carson, has repeatedly and errantly called manufactured homes “trailers.” Carson has done so though this issue was directly brought to his attention. Similarly, financial advice guru Dave Ramsey has oddly, and per the evidence, mistakenly called manufactured homes “mobile homes.” Facts are what they are, and inaccuracies – regardless of who shares them – ought to be corrected. Ramsey has further repeatedly erred by falsely asserting that buying a manufactured home is ‘like buying a car you sleep in,” then inaccurately claiming ‘they lose value like a car’ (see below).” The evidence of third-party research that contradicts Ramsey’s remarks about modern manufactured homes appreciating are cited, and include LendingTree, the FHFA, prior HUD Secretary Ben Carson, the Urban Institute, and other named and linked sources.
Clayton Homes – Next Step Nonprofit White Paper on “Off Site Built” Manufactured Homes Examined
ManufacturedHomeLivingNews.com previously examined the LendingTree research that produced their research findings that 'mobile homes,' or more appropriately, manufactured homes are appreciating in value. Per LendingTree, that rate of appreciation in manufactured homes is often faster in dozens of states than conventional housing. That report and analysis is linked below.
Clayton Homes and NextStep, both Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) members, have issued their own white paper on the LendingTree and their own related research. MHProNews explores their findings in the report, fact check, analysis and expert commentary linked below.
Another fresh report on MHLivingNews Explores New Research by NerdWallet, Hippo Point to Frustration and Obstacles with Costs Associated with Existing Conventional Housing
That report considers their respective findings and points out how buying a new manufactured home with warranties can avoid several of the headaches associated with older housing that is often more costly. That research, analysis and commentary are linked below.
Publicly Traded Company Market Reports on MHProNews
Flagship Communities (MHC-UN.TO) KY Federal Suit Applauded, Elsmere Push-Back v Claims for More Affordable Manufactured Homes; in Litigation’s Wake, Flagship Communities REIT (MHC-UN.TO) Stock, Fact Checks
The next report, analysis and expert commentary provide the curated information from various named parties, docket activity, and local news coverage of federal case Garvey Farm LP and Flagship Communities REIT (et al) v. City of Elsmere, Kentucky et al, case number 2:23-cv-00015. Details are linked below.
Nobility Homes (NOBH)
The later linked report (above) explores increasing contacts for manufactured housing industry experts and expert witness services as attorneys and law firms are probing the controversies in the manufactured home industry.
Behind the Scenes - Experts Look at Manufactured Homes - William Wade "Bill" Matchneer, J.D. interviewed by L. A. "Tony" Kovach