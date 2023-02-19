Leading AI biotech company Genetica launches decentralized science platform GenomicDAO for Precision Medicine

Singapore, Singapore , Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading AI biotech company Genetica has launched the decentralized science platform GenomicDAO to empower billions of people to join forces for the advancement of Precision Medicine.

GenomicDAO breaks free from the centralization of modern medicine R&D by establishing a community that initiates, drives, and governs precision medicine initiatives. Members are incentivized for supporting GenomicDAO precision medicine initiatives.

Understanding GenomicDAO platform

GenomicDAO designs a platform for three key stakeholders connecting:

Communities that initiate, drive, and govern precision medicine research for all members at any cost.

Research groups that will advance noble healthcare causes based on actual medical needs

A direct-to-consumer marketplace for end products, including genetic insights, personalized recommendations, and precision medicine drugs

GenomicDAO revenue derives from direct-to-consumer products. Proceeds from the marketplace are then used to buy back GenomicDAO tokens, thereby increasing the value of the project exponentially and benefiting investors.

GenomicDAO has kicked off its first initiative - Stroke Prevention with its governance and utility token listing set on February 20.

Stroke-Prevention GenomicDAO presents its unique BEP20-based governance and utility token $PCSP, which allows investors to become rightful stakeholders, participate in GenomicDAO's liquidity, and receive active voting power on significant business direction, reaping the financial and medical benefits and successes.

PCSP: Governance and Utility token of Stroke-Prevention GenomicDAO

A PCSP token, a BEP20-based security token, is a digital asset purpose-built for our platform. $PCSP tokens are a payment method, a means for investors to receive rewards from liquidity and special programs, and a way to exercise voting rights.

PCSP Token Info:

Token Name: Stroke-Prevention GenomicDAO Token

Network: BEP-20

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Public Sale: No

Token Allocation:

Community Development: 100,000,000

Developer Endowment: 100,000,000

Strategic Partners: 50,000,000

Liquidity: 50,000,000

Team: 100,000,000

Advisor: 50,000,000

R&D: 150,000,000

Reserved for GenomicDAO's next stage evolution: 100,000,000

GenomicDAO Launchpad: 300,000,000

Stroke Prevention is the first subsidiary DAO under the GenomicDAO ecosystem to help create awareness and initiate R&D for ischemic stroke.

Stroke-Prevention GenomicDAO will officially list $PCSP on February 20.

About GenomicDAO:

GenomicDAO is a decentralized science platform built by biotech company Genetica to empower billions of people to join forces for the advancement of precision medicine.

