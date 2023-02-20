According to CMi Global Golf Simulators Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 3.4 Bn By 2030, At 10% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Golf Simulators Market was at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 3.4 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Golf Simulators Market was estimated at USD 1.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights