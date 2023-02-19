Jive Aces Take Time Out to Help Share the Truth About Drugs

In the middle of a whirlwind tour of Scotland last week, the Jive Aces took time out to share the Truth About Drugs campaign. The Jive Aces are committed to promoting the Truth About Drugs campaign. They are shown here with Drug-Free World volunteers at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

These Britain’s Got Talent semifinalists promote drug-free living every chance they get. They are passionate about helping keep kids off drugs.

EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jive Aces, the UK’s No.1 jive and swing band, are blowing the roof off in their club dates and concerts with their new show for 2023. But despite a hectic performance schedule, in the middle of a whirlwind tour through Scotland, they took time out in Glasgow last week to reach out with drug education at an impromptu street show for the Truth About Drugs campaign of Foundation for a Drug-Free World (www.drugfreeworld.org).

“When I found out about the campaign, the Truth About Drugs, that was something that we really wanted to get involved in,” says lead singer, trumpet and ukulele player Ian Clarkson. “Now we go and play in different places and we do it for the Truth about Drugs, and we have booklets that we give out. It really affects people.”

Renowned worldwide for their high-energy showmanship and the viral video “Bring Me Sunshine,” the Jive Aces are also known for speaking their truth when it comes to drugs.

“What we are trying to do really is just say ‘look we’re happy, we’re having fun,’” says Clarkson. “Have some fun and don’t take drugs because they stop you having fun, even though people think it’s the other way round.”

As a musician, Clarkson feels strongly about his responsibility to get through to kids on this vital subject. “People look up to musicians and see them taking drugs and think that they then have to use them to be a great artist. What they don’t realize is that without drugs they would be a lot happier, play a lot better and live a lot longer.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and make these drug educational materials available free of charge to educators, mentors, community programs and anyone wishing to learn the truth about drugs or share the information with others. Author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard stated, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

The Jive Aces are featured in an episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, which also airs documentaries of the original series Voices for Humanity on the work of other drug prevention advocates who use these materials the world over.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.