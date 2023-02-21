Compact Modular Eco Home Showmodels (Co-Modeco) Have Put Out the Welcome Mat in Miami
It is not only the power of our numbers but our unity that makes us strong. "Modular Home Raising, Jan 2023"
Compact Modular Eco Homes in association with BigRiverRE, LLC adds a new plank in the affordable, eco friendly housing solution. Open House every Thursday.
Our time is now to build a brighter future. Our motto at Co-Modeco, Survival -Security-Success- Leads to Significance”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Modeco LLC has joined BigRiverRE LLC in announcing the first ever, pre-manufactured and site built modular show models are now available for sale in Miami's burgeoning Art Ironside District (AID). Situated at the cusp of Little Haiti and Little River the Compact Modular Eco (Co-Modeco) show models comprise 360 square feet of cold-pressed, galvanized steel, 9.25 ‘ foot ceilings. They boast a full porcelain bathroom , open kitchen and living space, plenty of storage and a convertible bedroom. The floor plan is ergonomic, built to be permanent, functional and fashioned from industrial strength sustainable materials.
— Douglas Hardin, VP of Community Liaison & Partner
The homes, commercial spaces and 'growtainers' are built on the owner or developers lot or plot of land. Stimulating the economy the buildout is provided by local labor and with design features that are in keeping with the aesthetics of the surrounding community. "Ours are the perfect solution to ameliorate the global affordable housing crisis!" confirms Victoria Diaz, Founder of Big River RE. The comely former Colombian has built a successful career as a sole business owner of V Studio Incorporated. Her team is proficient in kitchen, bath, closet and cabinetry installations. She takes on full demolition projects to delicate one off assignments. From her Bath & Kitchen Boutique Studio in the Wynwood Art District she confirms “the interior and exterior construction of our first show models was completed in a matter of four days versus more conventional building that takes years to complete".
"I confidently confirm that we can scale quickly as our exclusive source is custom manufacturing upward to 10,000 modular habitats, commercial and storage spaces a month with versatility in design and speed to market."
"The participation of a conscious community of advocates, professional journeymen/women made this experience nothing short of a what can only be called a ‘modern miracle’, according to electrician and community advocate, Anthony Whitfield of ‘Reaching Our Destiny’. His associate Eric Stoller and co-Founder of ‘I Am Champion Mindset’ was among those who rolled up their sleeves and lent a hand. Former State Representative Roy Hardemon of District 18 Miami, State Representative James Drew Bush III of District 109, Carl Bey of the indoor - outdoor Copper City Venue, Anthony Kostas of Pop Industries and Chevon Baily of Videos by Von who filmed the two day construction were among those who assisted in the buildout
For close to a decade Compact Modular Eco Homes, LLC (Co-Modeco.com) in association with BigRiverRE, LLC, Green Alliance International and Pac Rim Business Council (PacRimCC.com) have been advocating for a paradigm shift in how America builds. "We have joined forces with manufacturing plants throughout Asia," states Berek Dore, Logistical and Building Director. "We are an exclusive distributorship in territories throughout the Western Hemisphere, that include the Southeast United States, California, the Caribbean, Central America, the northern cone of South America and throughout the Pacific Rim," conformed Holmes Stoner.
The new CoModeco structures are built from pre fabricated components utilizing the rigorous construction protocols. A CoModeco Home can include fully built out interiors and exteriors with windows, doors, electricity , plumbing, wall and floor treatments, kitchen outlets and optional solar panels, wi-fi and special amenities. "If you can imagine it we most likely can supply it drawing from our vast and vetted network of suppliers." Each unit is being offered at $15,000 baseline with CIF shipping and delivery extra from point of purchaser to the front door. Co-MoDeco Home offers home owners a life changing alternative to housing costs that quite often exceed 100’s of thousands of dollars.
In association with Big River RE LLC, Co-Modeco is based in Miami with a satellite office in Marina del Rey, California. Together they have launched a global , multi- media publicity campaign to advance sales and brand visibility of the pre-fabricated, homes and structures. “With multiple floor plans the final layout of CoModeco structures are only limited by the owner’s imagination. They can be built to accommodate businesses, homes, multi-story offices, emergency relief structures, cafe's, retail stores and clinics. If the purchaser can imagine it CoModeco build it’, confirms Production Manager Alayna Liu and VP of the PacRimCC.
The CoModeco dwelling adheres to LEED specifications and addresses zoning requirements at the time the structure is manufactured. The recommended foundation is elevated blocks and stakes to assure the natural environment is not negatively impacted. Modulars can be built to be positioned on or off the grid. The Co-modeco habitat positioned off the grid includes the installation of a septic tank, advanced water distillation technology and a generator when solar power is not enough to sustain habitation.
According to Francois Huynh, a former project manager with Yahoo and currently an executive at Sysco Foods confirms, “The strategic media partnership with Ad Avenue Group, Supreme Modulars , Co-Modeco and Big River RE combines expertise in sourcing manufacturer direct volume supplies, news aggregation, code compliance, zoning and construction. Whether to provide housing for displaced populations, emergency relief for natural disasters or accommodating people seeking comfortable habitations we are positioned to meet and exceed the demand," states Douglas Hardin, an early adapter of modular home building.
Douglas Hardin, VP of Bus. Dev. announced from the South Beach Mini Bar Fundraiser that 10 days following the devastating impact of the Turkey-Syrian Kahramanmaras Earthquake "measures are being mounted to contact Ikea's Philanthropic Division to assist in providing emergency housing to the over one million persons left homeless. Our manufacturers are set to provide 10,000 galvanized steel habitats a month".
