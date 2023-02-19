Dhahab Sports and Al Matyia Club join forces to boost sports and Web 3.0 through the use of Utility Tokens
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dhahab Sports, a utility token with a Marketplace focused on the development and growth of athletes and sports clubs, closed a sponsorship agreement with the victorious Al Matiya Club of the United Arab Emirates.
Last Tuesday (14) at 1PM UTC, the Al Matiya Club held a press conference at the 7-star Raffles Hotel in Dubai, where it officially announced the partnership with Dhahab Sports, which will have its brand emblazoned on the club’s new jersey collection that was presented during the press conference.
At least 15 TV channels and 25 members of the local and foreign press were present, and the event was broadcast live on over 100 social media channels.
The first club to adopt utility tokens.
The event was attended by high-level representatives from several sectors, including sponsors, directors, athletes and other important figures linked to the Club, noteworthy were the distinguished presences of His Highness Sheikh Khalid Almualla and Their Highnesses Sheikh Abdulla Alsharqi & Sheikh Awad Bin Mejren.
As a utility token, this is a big step for Dhahab Sports that even before being launched, starts to have a real utility. Through the Dhahab Sports Marketplace on web 3.0, Al Matyia fans will be able to purchase official club items with special discounts and will have advance ticket sales at different prices.
The Dhahab Sports utility token is going to be launched at Latoken and Pancakeswap next month, right now it’s on IEO at Latoken with a very good acceptance.
For more information about Dhahab Sports, please visit Dhahab Sports at www.dhahabsports.com.
Media Contact:
Fábio Pedreira
Momento Mídia
+55 11 9 4088 1109
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Fábio Pedreira
Last Tuesday (14) at 1PM UTC, the Al Matiya Club held a press conference at the 7-star Raffles Hotel in Dubai, where it officially announced the partnership with Dhahab Sports, which will have its brand emblazoned on the club’s new jersey collection that was presented during the press conference.
At least 15 TV channels and 25 members of the local and foreign press were present, and the event was broadcast live on over 100 social media channels.
The first club to adopt utility tokens.
The event was attended by high-level representatives from several sectors, including sponsors, directors, athletes and other important figures linked to the Club, noteworthy were the distinguished presences of His Highness Sheikh Khalid Almualla and Their Highnesses Sheikh Abdulla Alsharqi & Sheikh Awad Bin Mejren.
As a utility token, this is a big step for Dhahab Sports that even before being launched, starts to have a real utility. Through the Dhahab Sports Marketplace on web 3.0, Al Matyia fans will be able to purchase official club items with special discounts and will have advance ticket sales at different prices.
The Dhahab Sports utility token is going to be launched at Latoken and Pancakeswap next month, right now it’s on IEO at Latoken with a very good acceptance.
For more information about Dhahab Sports, please visit Dhahab Sports at www.dhahabsports.com.
Media Contact:
Fábio Pedreira
Momento Mídia
+55 11 9 4088 1109
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Fábio Pedreira
Momento Mídia
+55 11 9 4088 1109
email us here