Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. Introduces SWORDFISH Buried Lead Pipe Detection for the UK Market

Electro Scan's SWORDFISH is now available to UK Framework Contractors, Water Companies, and Plumbers to locate and test buried lead water pipes.

SWORDFISH measures the change in electrical resistance of pipe materials that have unique levels of conductivity as shown in the periodic table.

Traditionally, determining pipe materials was only available by digging up the pipe.

Long term exposure to lead can lead to irreversible and permanent brain damage, decreased red blood cells, seizures, and death.