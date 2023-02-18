There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,288 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
February 18, 2023, 23:59 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reiterate our support for a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability. The Secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed broader regional challenges, including the threats posed by Iran, and the Secretary underscored our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.
