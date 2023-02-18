Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met jointly with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today in Munich to advance the bilateral peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.  He took note of the significant progress the two sides have made over the last several months towards a peace agreement and the offer of EU President Charles Michel to host the parties in Brussels.  During their discussion, the Secretary underscored the need for free and open commercial and private transit through the Lachin corridor.  He also called on the parties to open other transportation routes.

