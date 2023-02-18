Submit Release
Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to launch the 2023 tax-filing season by announcing a simpler way to claim the northern residents travel deduction

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, will launch the 2023 tax-filing season next Monday by announcing a simpler way of claiming the northern residents travel deduction.

The Minister will be joined virtually by Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon and Gerry La Rocca from the Makivik Corporation, an indigenous organization helping the Inuit of Nunavik file their income tax returns.

The Minister will also be joined by representatives from Community Volunteer Income Tax Program clinics located in Sept-Îles and Port-Cartier which help residents from la Côte-Nord file their income tax returns.

Date: Monday, February 20, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: On MS Teams (virtual event)

RSVP: Media representatives wishing to attend this virtual event via MS Teams are asked to register in advance by emailing cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca.

Contact: 

Media Relations
Canada Revenue Agency
cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/18/c1692.html

