Grand Champions Polo Club Welcomes Back World-Renowned Photographer Artem Shestakov

Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2023) - Grand Champions Polo Club, one of the nation's premier polo destinations, is proud to announce the return of world-renowned fine art photographer and artist Artem Shestakov to its polo events. With the goal of promoting polo at the local, national, and international levels, the club continues to leave a legacy in the sport for generations to come.

In an exclusive interview, Artem expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his captures at the nation's largest polo club with the support of polo star Melissa Ganzi.

"It's an exciting moment for me to receive the opportunity to showcase my captures at the nation's largest polo club. I am extremely grateful to Melissa for believing in me. I feel humbled to be able to contribute in my little way towards the grand cause of such a prestigious organization," stated Artem.

Together with Melissa Ganzi, Artem Shestakov hopes to continue promoting polo at the local, national, and international levels.

About the Photographer - Artem Shestakov

Artem Shestakov, named as one of the influential photographers in 2020, is a globally recognized and award-winning fine art photographer and artist known for his breathtaking nature and landscape images. He boasts a significant online following of over 4.5 million followers and is acknowledged by the world's most prestigious photography organizations.

About the Organization - Grand Champions Polo Club:

Grand Champions Polo Club is a premier polo destination located in Wellington, Florida. Founded in 2007 by President Melissa Ganzi, the club is committed to promoting the sport of polo at the local, national, and international levels. With world-class facilities, top-rated tournaments, and expert instruction, Grand Champions Polo Club provides an unparalleled experience for polo players and enthusiasts alike.

For more information about Grand Champions Polo Club and its services, visit their website at https://www.gcpolo.com/.

