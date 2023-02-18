PHILIPPINES, February 18 - Press Release

February 17, 2023 Villar bats for protection of Pinoy seafarers Sen. Cynthia Villar has cited the significant contributions of seafarers to the Philippine economy as she called on the government and stakeholders to keep them well and safe. Speaking during the Expo Maritime Philippines 2023: Flag States and Shipbuilders Convention Harbor Garden Tent (Exhibit) at Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, Villar told participants from government agencies and the private sector to join efforts to revitalize the maritime industry. Villar mentioned reports that the operations of our 118 shipyards suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. "But now, it appears to be an opportune time to revitalize this sector." "We welcome that this convention gives focus to the state and potentials of the shipbuilding industry in the Philippines as we learned that the Philippine government is encouraging investments for shipbuilding to flourish again in the country," she said. "Time and again, it is being reported that Filipinos are the preferred seafarers in the world, mainly because of the innate ability of Filipinos to cope up with marine life, being hardworking, flexible, jovial, being highly trainable and fluent in English," also said the senator. Data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development showed that the Philippines is the largest source of seafarers in the world. Based on 2021 figures, an estimate 25% of the world's seafarers are Filipinos. Villar said this translates to around 380,000 Filipino seafarers who fueled the Philippine economy with around US$6.543 billion worth of remittances based on Philippine Central Bank (BSP) figures. With these realities, Villar underscored the importance of ensuring that our seafarers are well protected. She related that in June 2021 at the height of the pandemic, and upon the request of MARINA, they opened their event place-Villar Tent in Las Piñas- to host the COVID vaccination of our Filipino seafarers so that they can go back to work immediately with slim risks of infection. The Villar hosting of the vaccination lasted for ten months, from June 2021 up to April 2022. The MARINA figures indicated that 46,907 Filipino seafarers were vaccinated at the Tent. "It is truly heartwarming for my family and I to have brought happiness, rendered service and to have assisted in affording protection to our migrant workers, including our seafarers," added the senator who has been espousing on the rights and welfare of our OFWs. Villar, isinusulong ang proteksyon sa Pinoy seafarers TINUKOY ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang mahalagang naiaambag ng seafarers sa ating ekonomiya kasabay ng panawagan sa pamahalaan at stakeholders ng industriya na panatiliin silang maayos at ligtas. Sa kanyang pananalita sa Expo Maritime Philippines 2023: Flag States and Shipbuilders ConventionHarbor Garden Tent (Exhibit) sa Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel, Pasay City, sinabi ni Villar sa mga lumahok mula sa mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan at pribadong sektor na magsanib puwersa upang muling palakasin ang maritime industry. Binanggit ni Villar ang ulat na matindi ang naging dagok ng Covid-19 pandemic sa ating 118 shipyards. Apektado nito ang kita ng ating seafarers. "But now, it appears to be an opportune time to revitalize this sector." "We welcome that this convention gives focus to the state and potentials of the shipbuilding industry in the Philippines as we learned that the Philippine government is encouraging investments for shipbuilding to flourish again in the country," ayon kay Villar. "Time and again, it is being reported that Filipinos are the preferred seafarers in the world, mainly because of the innate ability of Filipinos to cope up with marine life, being hardworking, flexible, jovial, being highly trainable and fluent in English," sabi pa ng senador. Ipinakikita sa data ng United Nations Conference on Trade and Development na pinakamaraming seafarer sa buong mundo ang nagmula sa Pilipinas. Base sa 2021 figures, aabot sa 25 % ng seafarers sa buong mundo ang Pilipino. Sinabi ni Villar na nangangahulugan ito na may 380,000 Filipino ang nagbibigay sa ating ekonomiya ng US$6.543 billion remittances base sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Sanhi nito, binigyan diin ni Villar na kailangan nating tiyakin ang proteksyon ng ating seafarers. Ipinahayag niya na noong June 2021, kasagsagan ng pandemya at bilang tugon sa hiling ng MARINA, ipinagamit ng kanyang pamilya ang kanilang event place-Villar Tent in Las Piñas. Doon ginanap ang COVID vaccination sa ating seafarers para makabalik agad sila sa trabaho at maging ligtas sa Covid-19. Tumagal ito ng 10 buwan- mula June 2021 hanggang April 2022. Sa talaan ng MARINA, 46,907 Filipino seafarers ang nabakuhan sa The Tent. "It is truly heartwarming for my family and I to have brought happiness, rendered service and to have assisted in affording protection to our migrant workers, including our seafarers," added the senator who has been espousing on the rights and welfare of our OFWs.