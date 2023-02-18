Submit Release
Poe on leaking LRT coaches:

PHILIPPINES, February 18
February 17, 2023

Poe on leaking LRT coaches:

The unused LRT1 coaches due to water leaks show how exasperating the situation can get. Our transportation woes just won't end.

We must exact transparency and accountability from those involved in allowing the delivery of the train cars without thorough inspection.

We will hold true the Department of Transportation to its commitment to make the supplier remedy the problem to make the coaches usable.

The money of the people is involved here. We cannot just let the train cars gather water and rot while millions of commuters go through the daily travails of commuting.

Poe on leaking LRT coaches:

